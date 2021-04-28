NFL Draft Positional Overview: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Chargers.com will continue to take a closer look at some of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft by position group. Today, it's the wide receivers and tight ends (all pro day results courtesy of Pro Football Focus).
Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
Pro Day Results (6-foot-0, 201 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|23 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.38 seconds
|Broad jump
|132 inches
|Vertical jump
|41 inches
|3-cone drill
|7.00 seconds
Matt Miller says: "Chase is the ideal combination of body control, strength, physicality, speed and overall athleticism."
See where Miller has Chase going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).
Kyle Pitts, Florida
Pro Day Results (6-foot-6, 285 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|22 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.44 seconds
|Broad jump
|129 inches
|Vertical jump
|34 inches
|3-cone drill
|7.12 seconds
Matt Miller says: "Pitts is a unique prospect with rare traits as a tight end and offensive weapon. He has a long, athletic frame with a monstrous wingspan, elite speed, and the leaping ability to out-jump defenders for 50/50 passes."
See where Miller has Pitts going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Matt Miller says: "Waddle has elite speed both in his vertical stretch ability and his yards-after-catch runs. He's able to quickly accelerate and has one of the fastest starts I've ever witnessed."
See where Miller has Waddle going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Matt Miller says: "The best hands in the draft belong to DeVonta Smith. He has a huge catch radius on a smaller wide receiver frame thanks to his sticky hands, concentration and body control."
See where Miller has Smith going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).
Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
Matt Miller says: "College tight ends are becoming smaller and more scheme-dependent, but Freiermuth brings throwback blocking ability and is a big man in the red-zone passing game."
See where Miller has Freiermuth going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).
Kadarius Toney, Florida
Pro Day Results (6-foot-0, 193 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|9 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.41 seconds
|Vertical jump
|136 inches
|Broad jump
|40 inches
|3-cone drill
|6.88 seconds
Matt Miller says: "Put Toney in the slot and he'll be tough for any defense to account for. He's tough, competitive and plays like he's 220 pounds instead of 193. His agility and quickness will be a problem underneath."
See where Miller has Toney going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
Pro Day Results (5-foot-9, 178 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|17 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.35 seconds
|Broad jump
|120 inches
|Vertical jump
|36 inches
|3-cone drill
|6.66 seconds
Matt Miller says: "An explosive yards-after-catch receiver with blurring speed in the open field, Moore is able to take the top off a defense in no time."
See where Miller has Moore going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.