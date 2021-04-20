NFL Draft Positional Overview: Edge Rushers

Over the next week, Chargers.com will take a closer look at some of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft by position group. Today, it's edge rushers (all pro day results courtesy of Pro Football Focus).
Jaelan Phillips, Miami
Pro Day Results (6-foot-5, 260 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|21 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.56 seconds
|Broad jump
|125 inches
|Vertical jump
|36 inches
|3-cone drill
|7.01 seconds
Matt Miller says: "Phillips, if there weren't any medical questions, would be a top 10 player in this class."
Gregory Rousseau, Miami
Pro Day Results (6-foot-7, 266 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|21 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.69 seconds
|Broad jump
|115 inches
|Vertical jump
|30 inches
|3-cone drill
|7.50 seconds
Kwity Paye, Michigan
Pro Day Results (6-foot-2, 261 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|36 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.52 seconds
|Broad jump
|118 inches
|Vertical jump
|35.5 inches
Matt Miller says: "Paye is a powerful end with the hand skills and burst to be an instant-impact as a situational/role rusher. He has the body type to develop into a full three-down player very soon."
Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
Pro Day Results (6-foot-2, 249 pounds)
|Drill
|Results
|40-yard dash
|4.60 seconds
|Broad jump
|127 inches
Matt Miller says: "A first-step nightmare for offensive tackles, Ojulari might debut as a situational pass-rusher but has the tools to become a very good three-down player in the mold of a Harold Landry-type outside linebacker."
Jayson Oweh, Penn State
Pro Day Results (6-foot-5, 257 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|21 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.39 seconds
|Broad jump
|134 inches
|Vertical jump
|40 inches
|3-cone drill
|6.84 seconds
Matt Miller says: "Jayson Oweh's 4.36 speed at 6'5" and 257 pounds is unreal. And yes, detractors will point out he didn't have a sack in 2020, but he produced just fine in 2019 in a 'normal' season."
Joseph Ossai, Texas
Pro Day Results (6-foot-3, 256 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|19 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.65 seconds
|Broad jump
|131.5 inches
|Vertical jump
|41.5 inches
