Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 10.0

Apr 25, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Omar Navarro

After months of preparation, 2023 NFL Draft week is finally upon us. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Matt Miller, ESPN – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: April 23, 2023

"Finding a landing spot for my No. 3 overall player is tough. Which team will value talent over positional value?... Robinson is a three-down, do-it-all back who can very quickly be the best in the NFL."

Eric Edholm, NFL.com – CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State

Last updated: April 24, 2023

"Corner remains a big need, especially with J.C. Jackson's injury timetable unclear. Porter has the length and athleticism to tempt Brandon Staley, and the Chargers seem to put stock in prospects with NFL bloodlines (Joey Bosa, Asante Samuel Jr., Nasir Adderley, et al.)."

Peter King, Pro Football Talk – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: April 24, 2023

"The East Coast kid strayed from his comfort zone in 2022, transferring to USC after winning the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver in college football) at Pitt in 2021, catching 100 balls. Then, with a ton of attention on him at USC, he caught 59 balls in a totally different offense. Mentally and physically tough, and versatile; played 60 percent in the slot and the rest outside in three college seasons."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: April 21, 2023

"Zay Flowers, who has a chance to be WR1, was virtually unstoppable at Boston College and that was with suspect quarterback play. He'll quickly become one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets -- and he also has return skills."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Last updated: April 19, 2023

"Murphy would add to the team's already strong pass-rush group, giving the team another long, twitchy edge presence to rotate in alongside Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack."

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com – EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Last updated: April 20, 2023

"A lot of people want to see the Chargers select an offensive player here, but sacking the quarterback will help this team get over the hump in the playoffs. Smith brings a winning pedigree and different type of speed off the edge that will complement Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack."

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: April 19, 2023

"New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore brings a stronger commitment to running the football than the Chargers have had in recent years. With that comes the best running back prospect we've seen in years."

Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: April 21, 2023

"The Chargers still add to the offense by getting Justin Herbert a big tight end."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: April 21, 2023

"[Kincaid] will pressure defenses that are already worried about covering Keenan Allen and Mike Williams."

Nate Davis, USA Today – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: April 24, 2023

"An All-Pac-12 player (70 catches, 890 yards, 8 TDs) in 2022, he'd give QB Justin Herbert a nice option … A back injury suffered at the end of the 2022 season prevented Kincaid from working out this spring, but he's been medically cleared to resume football activities."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Last updated: April 21, 2023

"Another assertive, athletic, ball hawk for the Chargers' defensive backfield."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Last updated: April 21, 2023

"Smith-Njiba's quickness, hands and route-running to line up anywhere for Kellen Moore's offense should have appeal."

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: April 21, 2023

"Mayer is not the athlete other tight ends in this class are, but he's the most complete tight end in the class. Every defense Notre Dame faced last season knew Mayer was the sole option in the passing game, but it didn't stop him from producing. He won't turn a five-yard route into a 75-yard TD at any point in his career, but he'll turn a lot of them into first downs."

