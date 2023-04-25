Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 10.0

After months of preparation, 2023 NFL Draft week is finally upon us. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

Matt Miller, ESPN – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: April 23, 2023

"Finding a landing spot for my No. 3 overall player is tough. Which team will value talent over positional value?... Robinson is a three-down, do-it-all back who can very quickly be the best in the NFL."

Eric Edholm, NFL.com – CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State

Last updated: April 24, 2023

"Corner remains a big need, especially with J.C. Jackson's injury timetable unclear. Porter has the length and athleticism to tempt Brandon Staley, and the Chargers seem to put stock in prospects with NFL bloodlines (Joey Bosa, Asante Samuel Jr., Nasir Adderley, et al.)."

Peter King, Pro Football Talk – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: April 24, 2023

"The East Coast kid strayed from his comfort zone in 2022, transferring to USC after winning the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver in college football) at Pitt in 2021, catching 100 balls. Then, with a ton of attention on him at USC, he caught 59 balls in a totally different offense. Mentally and physically tough, and versatile; played 60 percent in the slot and the rest outside in three college seasons."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: April 21, 2023