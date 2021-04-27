Discussing Draft Day Scenarios With Matt "Money" Smith

The voice of the team Matt "Money" Smith was last week's guest on "Chargers Weekly" to discuss potential scenarios when Los Angeles is on the clock at No. 13 overall this Thursday night.
Among the topics: impressions of new coaching staff (:30); free agency takeaways (1:35); how San Francisco and/or Atlanta could shake up the draft (7:35); drafting elite talent regardless of position (12:25); and needs for the Chargers (20:40). Watch the video below.
