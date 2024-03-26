Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

With the first wave of free agency in the books, less than a month remains until the 2024 NFL Draft.
Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
Mel Kiper, Jr., ESPN – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Last updated: March 19, 2024
In any other draft class, Nabers and Rome Odunze would be the far-and-away top-ranked wideouts -- but this isn't any other draft class. There likely will be three taken in the top 10 and a handful of others throughout Round 1. This is an extremely talented group. What I like about Nabers is his ability to create separation and then break tackles after the catch. He's a fantastic player.
Ben Standig, The Athletic – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Last updated: March 25, 2024
The trade-down potential seems genuine, especially since adding picks never goes out of style, and snagging an offensive tackle (in the nine to 13 range) is the natural tone-setter for coach Jim Harbaugh. However, the team that traded Keenan Allen and released Mike Williams isn't passing on one of the top receiver candidates in years.
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Last updated: March 26, 2024
The Chargers gave up 43 sacks last season, 13th-most in the NFL. So despite the top receivers all being on the board and a glaring need there after trading Keenan Allen and cutting Mike Williams, I'm choosing to instead protect quarterback Justin Herbert. Alt is 6-foot-9 with great movement traits, and he gave up just six sacks over 2,142 snaps in college. Fortifying the offensive line is the foundation of any Jim Harbaugh team, and that's especially true after Herbert missed four games last season due to a fractured finger. The WR class is deep, so I'm taking my OT1 now and worrying about the pass-catchers on Day 2.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Last updated: March 21, 2024
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
After trading back from No. 5 overall, Los Angeles lands potentially the best offensive tackle prospect in the draft.
1st Round (No. 23): WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Los Angeles addressed its biggest needs in the first round as it rebuilds around quarterback Justin Herbert; first offensive tackle and now wide receiver with Adonai Mitchell.
Benjamin Solak, The Ringer – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Last updated: March 15, 2024
While I think the Chargers are still a great candidate to trade out of the fifth pick, staying and taking an elite receiver makes all the sense in the world, given how bare the cupboards are for star quarterback Justin Herbert. Nabers has the long speed and easy explosiveness that has long been absent in Los Angeles.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Last updated: March 19, 2024
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 10 with the Jets.
Fuaga is the most physical blocker in the draft and would start at right guard in Year 1 before becoming the long-term right tackle. I know there are Bolts fans who want to see them pick a receiver early in Round 1, but they can get a first-round-caliber wideout in the second round this year -- and they'd also pick up a second-round pick in next year's draft by making this projected trade with the Jets.
Field Yates, ESPN – OT JC Latham, Alabama
Last updated: March 16, 2024
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
L.A. wants to establish a dominant, physical offense in the trenches. Latham would help accomplish that. He is the best run blocker in the draft, and at 6-6 and 342 pounds, he is extremely powerful. And there is excellent receiver depth in this class to address that pass-catcher hole later in the draft.
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Last updated: March 26, 2024
How about Jim Harbaugh drafting an Ohio State superstar? While offensive tackle and trade back will be strong considerations for the Chargers, we can't forget about this reasonably distinct possibility.
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Last updated: March 18, 2024
The Chargers would likely love to move back, potentially entertaining a Vikings offer of two first-round picks if it came to that. But if Minnesota trades up to No. 4, Los Angeles may not want to pass on Harrison after moving on from wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in free agency.
The Athletic NFL Staff, The Athletic – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Last updated: March 21, 2024
The Chargers stayed at 5 and took Nabers, a potentially game-breaking receiver who will fill a big need with the departures of Keenan Allen (traded to the Bears) and Mike Williams (cap casualty).
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Last updated: March 22, 2024
*Mike Williams' release and the trading away of Keenan Allen make it likely the Chargers are eyeing one of the draft's top receivers. New head coach Jim Harbaugh will likely be thrilled to have Harrison on his squad for a change, rather than facing the Ohio State product as Michigan's head coach. Going against the Wolverines over the past two editions of "The Game," Harrison racked up for 12 receptions for 238 yards and two TDs. *
Second Round: DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
Third Round: CB DJ James, Auburn
Fourth Round: RB Will Shipley, Clemson (No. 105), OT Sataoa Laumea, Utah (No. 110)
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Last updated: March 19, 2024
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
And even with Olu Fashanu still on the board, Fuaga, who played right tackle at Oregon State, is the pick here. He can slide into the starting job on Day 1 and there are no projecting if he can play a new position (which would be the conversation with Fashanu).
First Round (No. 23): CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
The Chargers trade down from No. 5 in this mock draft and get a starting right tackle and a starting cornerback -- and Wiggins blew up the combine after an impressive '23 season in which he played like a shutdown corner and improved as a tackler.
David Helman and Carmen Vitali, Fox Sports – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 13, 2024
The Chargers somehow always need offensive linemen despite knowing what they have under center in Justin Herbert. Alt is a massive tackle with an incredible wingspan but it somehow doesn't affect his pad level.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 21, 2024
The Chargers need a tackle just as badly as they need a wide receiver. Here's who many people believe is the best tackle in the class to form a rock solid tandem with Rashawn Slater.
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Last updated: March 18, 2024
It's never a bad thing to provide Justin Herbert with the best offensive tackle in the draft class, but the Chargers decide to go the receiver route after releasing Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen. Malik Nabers has all of the tools to be a big contributor right away in Los Angeles.
Connor Rogers, NBC Sports – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Last updated: March 18, 2024
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
The Chargers will be a smash-mouth, downhill football team. Getting the perfect guy to fit that mold, while also picking up an extra first-rounder is smart business.
First Round (No. 23): CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Wiggins' tape and athleticism stacks up with just about any corner in this class, but he needs to gain weight and improve his play strength for the next level. With his speed and ability to mirror receivers, he has the potential to be an elite outside cover corner.
Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Last updated: March 18, 2024
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
Early in the draft process, Brock Bowers was almost always mocked to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5. But his stock has taken a hit after not working out at the NFL Combine or Georgia's Pro Day. Still, grabbing him at No. 11 after the Chargers traded down would be quite the pickup for Jim Harbaugh.
First Round (No. 23): OT JC Latham, Alabama
This is not bad at all for Jim Harbaugh in his first draft. Latham could be a Day 1 starter at right tackle for the Chargers and give Harbaugh more size on the offensive line.
Nate Davis, USA Today – WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Last updated: March 19, 2024
Aside from the fact Odunze might be the best player available in this scenario – and one who could directly support Herbert – he's also fresh off embracing the combine grind, running a 4.45-second 40-yard dash while acing the gauntlet and looking every bit the part of a potential All-Pro down the line.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Last updated: March 19, 2024
That lines up with wide receivers being the most talented position for this part of the draft. They might hope somehow the Cardinals let Harrison slip, but if not, they have a choice between Nabers and Rome Odunze. Nabers is a little more consistent and versatile to get the nod as Justin Herbert's new go-to guy.