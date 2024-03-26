 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

Mar 26, 2024 at 08:45 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Mock 6.0 2024

With the first wave of free agency in the books, less than a month remains until the 2024 NFL Draft.

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Mel Kiper, Jr., ESPN – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: March 19, 2024

In any other draft class, Nabers and Rome Odunze would be the far-and-away top-ranked wideouts -- but this isn't any other draft class. There likely will be three taken in the top 10 and a handful of others throughout Round 1. This is an extremely talented group. What I like about Nabers is his ability to create separation and then break tackles after the catch. He's a fantastic player.

Ben Standig, The Athletic – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Last updated: March 25, 2024

The trade-down potential seems genuine, especially since adding picks never goes out of style, and snagging an offensive tackle (in the nine to 13 range) is the natural tone-setter for coach Jim Harbaugh. However, the team that traded Keenan Allen and released Mike Williams isn't passing on one of the top receiver candidates in years.

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: March 26, 2024

The Chargers gave up 43 sacks last season, 13th-most in the NFL. So despite the top receivers all being on the board and a glaring need there after trading Keenan Allen and cutting Mike Williams, I'm choosing to instead protect quarterback Justin Herbert. Alt is 6-foot-9 with great movement traits, and he gave up just six sacks over 2,142 snaps in college. Fortifying the offensive line is the foundation of any Jim Harbaugh team, and that's especially true after Herbert missed four games last season due to a fractured finger. The WR class is deep, so I'm taking my OT1 now and worrying about the pass-catchers on Day 2.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Last updated: March 21, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

After trading back from No. 5 overall, Los Angeles lands potentially the best offensive tackle prospect in the draft.

1st Round (No. 23): WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Los Angeles addressed its biggest needs in the first round as it rebuilds around quarterback Justin Herbert; first offensive tackle and now wide receiver with Adonai Mitchell.

Benjamin Solak, The Ringer – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: March 15, 2024

While I think the Chargers are still a great candidate to trade out of the fifth pick, staying and taking an elite receiver makes all the sense in the world, given how bare the cupboards are for star quarterback Justin Herbert. Nabers has the long speed and easy explosiveness that has long been absent in Los Angeles.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Last updated: March 19, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 10 with the Jets.

Fuaga is the most physical blocker in the draft and would start at right guard in Year 1 before becoming the long-term right tackle. I know there are Bolts fans who want to see them pick a receiver early in Round 1, but they can get a first-round-caliber wideout in the second round this year -- and they'd also pick up a second-round pick in next year's draft by making this projected trade with the Jets.

Field Yates, ESPN – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: March 16, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

L.A. wants to establish a dominant, physical offense in the trenches. Latham would help accomplish that. He is the best run blocker in the draft, and at 6-6 and 342 pounds, he is extremely powerful. And there is excellent receiver depth in this class to address that pass-catcher hole later in the draft.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Last updated: March 26, 2024

How about Jim Harbaugh drafting an Ohio State superstar? While offensive tackle and trade back will be strong considerations for the Chargers, we can't forget about this reasonably distinct possibility.

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Last updated: March 18, 2024

The Chargers would likely love to move back, potentially entertaining a Vikings offer of two first-round picks if it came to that. But if Minnesota trades up to No. 4, Los Angeles may not want to pass on Harrison after moving on from wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in free agency.

The Athletic NFL Staff, The Athletic – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: March 21, 2024

The Chargers stayed at 5 and took Nabers, a potentially game-breaking receiver who will fill a big need with the departures of Keenan Allen (traded to the Bears) and Mike Williams (cap casualty).

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Last updated: March 22, 2024

*Mike Williams' release and the trading away of Keenan Allen make it likely the Chargers are eyeing one of the draft's top receivers. New head coach Jim Harbaugh will likely be thrilled to have Harrison on his squad for a change, rather than facing the Ohio State product as Michigan's head coach. Going against the Wolverines over the past two editions of "The Game," Harrison racked up for 12 receptions for 238 yards and two TDs. *

Second Round: DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

Third Round: CB DJ James, Auburn

Fourth Round: RB Will Shipley, Clemson (No. 105), OT Sataoa Laumea, Utah (No. 110)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Last updated: March 19, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

And even with Olu Fashanu still on the board, Fuaga, who played right tackle at Oregon State, is the pick here. He can slide into the starting job on Day 1 and there are no projecting if he can play a new position (which would be the conversation with Fashanu).

First Round (No. 23): CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

The Chargers trade down from No. 5 in this mock draft and get a starting right tackle and a starting cornerback -- and Wiggins blew up the combine after an impressive '23 season in which he played like a shutdown corner and improved as a tackler.

David Helman and Carmen Vitali, Fox Sports – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: March 13, 2024

The Chargers somehow always need offensive linemen despite knowing what they have under center in Justin Herbert. Alt is a massive tackle with an incredible wingspan but it somehow doesn't affect his pad level.

Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: March 21, 2024

The Chargers need a tackle just as badly as they need a wide receiver. Here's who many people believe is the best tackle in the class to form a rock solid tandem with Rashawn Slater.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: March 18, 2024

It's never a bad thing to provide Justin Herbert with the best offensive tackle in the draft class, but the Chargers decide to go the receiver route after releasing Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen. Malik Nabers has all of the tools to be a big contributor right away in Los Angeles.

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Last updated: March 18, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

The Chargers will be a smash-mouth, downhill football team. Getting the perfect guy to fit that mold, while also picking up an extra first-rounder is smart business.

First Round (No. 23): CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Wiggins' tape and athleticism stacks up with just about any corner in this class, but he needs to gain weight and improve his play strength for the next level. With his speed and ability to mirror receivers, he has the potential to be an elite outside cover corner.

Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: March 18, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

Early in the draft process, Brock Bowers was almost always mocked to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5. But his stock has taken a hit after not working out at the NFL Combine or Georgia's Pro Day. Still, grabbing him at No. 11 after the Chargers traded down would be quite the pickup for Jim Harbaugh.

First Round (No. 23): OT JC Latham, Alabama

This is not bad at all for Jim Harbaugh in his first draft. Latham could be a Day 1 starter at right tackle for the Chargers and give Harbaugh more size on the offensive line.

Nate Davis, USA Today – WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Last updated: March 19, 2024

Aside from the fact Odunze might be the best player available in this scenario – and one who could directly support Herbert – he's also fresh off embracing the combine grind, running a 4.45-second 40-yard dash while acing the gauntlet and looking every bit the part of a potential All-Pro down the line.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: March 19, 2024

That lines up with wide receivers being the most talented position for this part of the draft. They might hope somehow the Cardinals let Harrison slip, but if not, they have a choice between Nabers and Rome Odunze. Nabers is a little more consistent and versatile to get the nod as Justin Herbert's new go-to guy.

Related Content

news

Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

Why Justin Herbert Believes Jim Harbaugh is 'Definitely a Guy You Want to Play For'

The Bolts quarterback joined former teammate Chase Daniel and Trey Wingo to discuss his first impressions of the new Chargers Head Coach 
news

What is the 2024 NFL Salary Cap Set At?

The NFL officially set the 2024 salary cap Friday morning. Here's how it affects the Chargers.
news

Justin Herbert Among Early 2024 MVP Candidates

A pair of ESPN NFL experts gave their early predictions for 2024, with the Bolts quarterback getting a couple nods for MVP
news

NFL Execs, Coaches Rank Harbaugh Hire as Offseason's Best Move

A handful of NFL front office members said Harbaugh was the clear-cut choice for top head-coaching hire
news

Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

Where Are the Bolts in Early 2024 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked in their early power rankings for next season
news

Why Quentin Johnston Can't Wait to Play for Jim Harbaugh

"It was a great conversation with him just [talking about] hopes for the future, starting to slowly map some stuff out. I'm very excited."
news

3 Key Next Steps for Jim Harbaugh & Joe Hortiz

"That's priority No. 1 right now, alongside getting to know the players. Getting this staff, putting this staff together. We want an All-Star staff that's worthy to coach our players."
news

NFL Pundits Rank Jim Harbaugh Hire 1st Among All Head Coaches

Numerous media outlets had high praise for the Chargers as they landed the top head-coaching candidate available in this hiring cycle

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising