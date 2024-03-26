Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

With the first wave of free agency in the books, less than a month remains until the 2024 NFL Draft.

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Mel Kiper, Jr., ESPN – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: March 19, 2024

In any other draft class, Nabers and Rome Odunze would be the far-and-away top-ranked wideouts -- but this isn't any other draft class. There likely will be three taken in the top 10 and a handful of others throughout Round 1. This is an extremely talented group. What I like about Nabers is his ability to create separation and then break tackles after the catch. He's a fantastic player.

Ben Standig, The Athletic – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Last updated: March 25, 2024

The trade-down potential seems genuine, especially since adding picks never goes out of style, and snagging an offensive tackle (in the nine to 13 range) is the natural tone-setter for coach Jim Harbaugh. However, the team that traded Keenan Allen and released Mike Williams isn't passing on one of the top receiver candidates in years.

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: March 26, 2024

The Chargers gave up 43 sacks last season, 13th-most in the NFL. So despite the top receivers all being on the board and a glaring need there after trading Keenan Allen and cutting Mike Williams, I'm choosing to instead protect quarterback Justin Herbert. Alt is 6-foot-9 with great movement traits, and he gave up just six sacks over 2,142 snaps in college. Fortifying the offensive line is the foundation of any Jim Harbaugh team, and that's especially true after Herbert missed four games last season due to a fractured finger. The WR class is deep, so I'm taking my OT1 now and worrying about the pass-catchers on Day 2.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Last updated: March 21, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

After trading back from No. 5 overall, Los Angeles lands potentially the best offensive tackle prospect in the draft.

1st Round (No. 23): WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Los Angeles addressed its biggest needs in the first round as it rebuilds around quarterback Justin Herbert; first offensive tackle and now wide receiver with Adonai Mitchell.

Benjamin Solak, The Ringer – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: March 15, 2024