Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Feb 28, 2024 at 07:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Mock tracker 4.0

The NFL world has made its way to Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: February 27, 2024

Jim Harbaugh's commitment to the running game could lead the Chargers to pick this standout blocker, adding toughness and physicality to a front line expected to move defenders at the point of attack.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: February 27, 2024

Rick Spielman: Justin Herbert gets another playmaker in Malik Nabers.

The Athletic College Football, The Athletic – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: February 27, 2024

With Jim Harbaugh now in charge, I certainly thought about picking an offensive lineman here; the trenches have been integral to every Harbaugh build, whether with Stanford, the 49ers or Michigan. But the Chargers' passing game needs more juice, and Justin Herbert needs more weapons. They can't go wrong with Bowers, a tight end so good he briefly garnered Heisman Trophy buzz. Harbaugh has always emphasized tight ends, and Bowers gives the Chargers a dynamic threat.

Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports – OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Last updated: February 23, 2024

Jim Harbaugh is going to build through the trenches and nabs Fashanu, the talented tackle from the Big Ten. Fashanu already shows advanced eyes and awareness as a player, which is the cherry on top to his incredible package of size, length and foot quickness.

Top Shots 2023: Best of Justin Herbert

Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2023 campaign

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: February 20, 2024

This feels like a statement pick, seeing how it'll be Jim Harbaugh's first selection since becoming the Chargers' head coach. Alt would take over at right tackle in short order. Keep in mind that new GM Joe Hortiz came from Baltimore, where eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden started at guard his rookie year before taking over at tackle.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: February 25, 2024

Whether they put him on the left or right, Alt can be a cornerstone for the Chargers offense. There are plenty of good tackles in this class, but Alt is the best out there for my money.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: February 26, 2024

Bowers, maybe even more so than the electric receivers likely to be available here, sizes up as the kind of target Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman could be drawn to, with the dynamic run-after-catch threat possibly making Vernon Davis-like contributions for Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense.

The Athletic NFL Staff, The Athletic – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: February 22, 2024

I tried to trade down, but with the top three quarterbacks off the board, I did not get any bites. There is certainly a chance that new head coach Jim Harbaugh will look to take an offensive lineman at this spot. But I was unwilling to pass up the opportunity to draft a blue-chip receiver for Justin Herbert.

Top Shots 2023: Best of the Rookies

Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers 2023 draft class in their inaugural NFL campaign

