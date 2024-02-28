Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: February 20, 2024

This feels like a statement pick, seeing how it'll be Jim Harbaugh's first selection since becoming the Chargers' head coach. Alt would take over at right tackle in short order. Keep in mind that new GM Joe Hortiz came from Baltimore, where eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden started at guard his rookie year before taking over at tackle.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: February 25, 2024

Whether they put him on the left or right, Alt can be a cornerstone for the Chargers offense. There are plenty of good tackles in this class, but Alt is the best out there for my money.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: February 26, 2024

Bowers, maybe even more so than the electric receivers likely to be available here, sizes up as the kind of target Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman could be drawn to, with the dynamic run-after-catch threat possibly making Vernon Davis-like contributions for Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense.

The Athletic NFL Staff, The Athletic – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: February 22, 2024