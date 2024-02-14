 Skip to main content
Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Feb 14, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Mock Tracker 3.0

The Super Bowl has passed and all eyes shift towards the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, which kicks off in less than two weeks in Indianapolis.

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: February 12, 2024

Bowers has a chance to be the best player not named Caleb Williams in this draft because of his combination of reliable hands, strong running and blocking ability.

Second round: CB Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., Missouri

Third round: DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami

Field Yates, ESPN.com – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: February 14, 2024

This pick is reflective of what I believe the roster will look like under new GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh: full of tough, physical, relentless players like Alt, who masterfully turned into an outstanding left tackle at Notre Dame. I'd expect Alt to start his career with the Chargers at right tackle ... and forming a potential dominant duo with left tackle Rashawn Slater.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Last updated: February 5, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 8 with the Falcons.

Arnold fits the mold of press corner that Jim Harbaugh employed at Michigan. Cornerback is clearly one of the top needs on the board for the Chargers.

BR NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: February 12, 2024

At each of Harbaugh's stops, he's focused on improving the trenches and making them a focal point. The Chargers shouldn't approach this offseason any other way.

Alt has the edge here over Penn State's Olu Fashanu because he's more polished and better at the point of attack. With Alt at right tackle, the Chargers would feature one of the league's most talented young offensive lines. Slater, left guard Zion Johnson and right guard Jamaree Salyer are all 24 or younger.

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Last updated: February 12, 2024

Alabama's Terrion Arnold would be in play, but I think the receivers are seen in higher regard.

LSU's Malik Nabers or Washington's Rome Odunze — flip a coin. I lean toward Odunze here due to the size advantage.

Second round: CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: February 12, 2024

Is this too high for a tight end? Maybe. The better question, perhaps, is how far Bowers slides if the Chargers don't go for him here. Los Angeles also could be in a trade-down situation. In the end, though, there might not be a better fit than Bowers for everything Jim Harbaugh's about as a coach. He'd be a perfect starting piece for Harbaugh's system.

Second Round: C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Third Round: DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com – CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Last updated: February 9, 2024

Every year I get some data that looks like the prototype of the model (I measure players against prototypes of "ideals"). The prototype here shows signs of an elite trajectory based on ball skills and burst/speed (Arnold got better as the season went on). All of that is mixed with a dash of potentially getting caught being too aggressive.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Last updated: February 12, 2024

The Chargers continue to bolster the offensive line -- they've drafted a tackle and a guard in the first round in two of the last three years -- even with a playmaker like Brock Bowers still on the board.

