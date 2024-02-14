Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

The Super Bowl has passed and all eyes shift towards the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, which kicks off in less than two weeks in Indianapolis.

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Bowers has a chance to be the best player not named Caleb Williams in this draft because of his combination of reliable hands, strong running and blocking ability.

Second round: CB Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., Missouri

Third round: DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami

Field Yates, ESPN.com – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

This pick is reflective of what I believe the roster will look like under new GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh: full of tough, physical, relentless players like Alt, who masterfully turned into an outstanding left tackle at Notre Dame. I'd expect Alt to start his career with the Chargers at right tackle ... and forming a potential dominant duo with left tackle Rashawn Slater.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 8 with the Falcons.

Arnold fits the mold of press corner that Jim Harbaugh employed at Michigan. Cornerback is clearly one of the top needs on the board for the Chargers.

BR NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

At each of Harbaugh's stops, he's focused on improving the trenches and making them a focal point. The Chargers shouldn't approach this offseason any other way.