Final Chargers 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 

The 2023 NFL Draft has finally arrived.

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall in their final mock drafts.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Mel Kiper, Jr., ESPN – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: April 27, 2023

"I thought about running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama), but let's instead go with Flowers, my top-ranked wideout. The Chargers don't have a playmaker like him, and he could do damage out of the slot."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: April 27, 2023

"Wide receiver (Jordan Addison?) is definitely in play here. Given the way new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore relies on the tight end position, though, a combo option like Mayer is a natural fit. He'd help both the run and pass games."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State

Last updated: April 27, 2023

"Porter is a press-man CB with outstanding length and play strength who should step in quickly as a starter."

Todd McShay, ESPN – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: April 27, 2023

"Flowers will separate and get behind the defense with his speed, instincts and acceleration. He'd serve as a fantastic third receiver alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams -- who have both struggled to stay on the field. Plus, with Justin Herbert under center, I think you'd see a lot of long TD catches for Flowers in Los Angeles. He caught 12 touchdowns at BC last season, and four of them were on passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: April 26, 2023