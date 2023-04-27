Final Chargers 2023 Mock Draft Tracker 

The 2023 NFL Draft has finally arrived.
Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall in their final mock drafts.
Mel Kiper, Jr., ESPN – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
"I thought about running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama), but let's instead go with Flowers, my top-ranked wideout. The Chargers don't have a playmaker like him, and he could do damage out of the slot."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
"Wide receiver (Jordan Addison?) is definitely in play here. Given the way new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore relies on the tight end position, though, a combo option like Mayer is a natural fit. He'd help both the run and pass games."
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State
"Porter is a press-man CB with outstanding length and play strength who should step in quickly as a starter."
Todd McShay, ESPN – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
"Flowers will separate and get behind the defense with his speed, instincts and acceleration. He'd serve as a fantastic third receiver alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams -- who have both struggled to stay on the field. Plus, with Justin Herbert under center, I think you'd see a lot of long TD catches for Flowers in Los Angeles. He caught 12 touchdowns at BC last season, and four of them were on passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
"The Chargers could look at CB or DL here, but Mayer would give Justin Herbert a similar player to Hunter Henry, whom they've missed since he left for New England after Herbert's rookie year."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
"Kincaid got the all-clear medically, and that means he has a good chance to find his way into Round 1. You're not drafting him to block anyone -- that's not his game -- but in LA he'll be yet another hard-to-gameplan-for playmaker catching passes from Justin Herbert."
Peter Schrager, NFL.com – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
"Mayer blocks, moves and can catch the rock. Classic plug-and-play tight end -- an awesome addition for Justin Herbert."
Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
"Kincaid's dynamic in the passing game, and would only further complicate the problem defenses have dealing with the oak trees the Chargers have at receiver, in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen… But Kincaid is a very good fit for what new coordinator Kellen Moore is looking to build on offense."
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
"The Chargers want more speed on offense. Some teams have attempted to fix that need for speed by (sometimes) forcing a wide receiver, but how about the Chargers get that speed while helping themselves deal with the Austin Ekeler trade demand by drafting one of the most dynamic players in the class? This would be a big win."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
"The Chargers don't hesitate here, picking Smith-Njigba to add a dynamic element to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for Justin Herbert."
Danny Kelly, The Ringer – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
"If the Chargers are going to get over the hump in the AFC, they'll need to surround Justin Herbert with as much firepower as possible. Flowers brings juice as a downfield threat but also gives the team a talented after-the-catch creator. He's a perfect complement to Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Josh Palmer.
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
"Putting a big-bodied tight end with soft hands in the middle of the field will help Justin Herbert take advantage of the two-deep looks opponents are utilizing to slow down Mike Williams and Keenan Allen on the perimeter."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
"Los Angeles is looking to add speed, but the availability of Kincaid was too good to pass up as it adds another weapon for Justin Herbert."
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
" Ideally for Justin Herbert & Co., Kincaid could be his team's answer to Travis Kelce and George Kittle. OK, that's a big ask."
Charles Davis, NFL.com – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
"Every time I watched him play I was more impressed, and I'm sure that no one played harder snap to snap. Justin Herbert is thrilled to team up with this tough, dynamic playmaker."
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
"Another weapon for Justin Herbert to try and keep up with the high-flying Chiefs and Bengals in the AFC."
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
PFF.com, Pro Football Focus – CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
"The Chargers are in an all-in year in 2023, and Deonte Banks fits the bill. He plays a premium position, is available at board value and can contribute right away — even in a miraculously healthy Chargers team."
