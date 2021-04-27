NFL Draft Positional Overview: Offensive Line

Over the next few days, Chargers.com will continue to take a closer look at some of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft by position group. Today, it's the offensive line (all pro day results courtesy of Pro Football Focus).
Penei Sewell, Oregon
Pro Day Results (6-foot-5, 331 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|30 reps
|40-yard dash
|5.09 seconds
|Broad jump
|109 inches
|Vertical jump
|28 inches
|3-cone drill
|7.80
Matt Miller says: "Rarely do we see college left tackles with the power, violence and tenacity that Sewell brings to the table. His athleticism and power are truly awesome."
Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Pro Day Results (6-foot-4, 304 pounds)
|Bench press
|33 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.88 seconds
|3-cone drill
|7.48 seconds
Matt Miller says: "Slater is NFL ready and should be a high-level starter from the first game. He's poised and smart with the experience in college (even as a 2020 opt out) to step right into the league and make an impact."
Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
Matt Miller says: "Everything looks easy for Darrisaw from a movement perspective. He's truly gifted with a ceiling that’s sky high."
Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
Pro Day Results (6-foot-4, 308 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|36 reps
|40-yard dash
|5.10 seconds
|Broad jump
|106 inches
|Vertical jump
|32 inches
|3-cone drill
|7.65 seconds
Matt Miller says: "A versatile, athletic offensive line prospect who teams view as anything from a left tackle to a center."
Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
Pro Day Results (6-foot-6, 317 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|36 reps
|40-yard dash
|5.03 seconds
|Broad jump
|106 inches
|Vertical jump
|33 inches
|3-cone drill
|7.72 seconds
Matt Miller says: "Massive offensive tackle prospect with experience at guard, Jenkins offers a profile of a starting Day 1 right tackle or right guard but also has experience at left tackle and is comfortable in multiple positions."
