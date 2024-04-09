Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

Eric Edholm, NFL.com – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh was forced to slash his receiver room for salary-cap reasons. Now he adds the draft's best all-around weapon, even if it means using his first pick on a Buckeye. Harbaugh was Marvin Harrison Sr.'s QB during the Hall of Fame wideout's first two seasons in Indianapolis, so the connection runs deep. And Justin Herbert has a No. 1 target again.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 10 with the Jets.

After trading back and netting a future first, the Chargers do exactly what everyone expects a Jim Harbaugh-coached team to do here: Draft for the trenches. Fuaga is a plug-and-play brawler at right tackle and makes the perfect bookend to Rashawn Slater. The Chargers are looking to become a punch-you-in-the-mouth offense, and this pick is a nice start.

BR Scouting Department, Bleacher Report – OT JC Latham, Alabama

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

At each of Harbaugh's last three stops as head coach-—Stanford, the San Francisco 49ers and Michigan—the coach employed a punishing running game and physical brand of football.

By trading down with the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers add an extra first-round pick while still landing the type of offensive lineman who can be a tone-setter in Harbaugh's preferred style.

1st Round (No. 23): DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

The importance of Murphy's addition is that he adds another disruptive force. He led all of the incoming defensive tackles this past season with a 25.6 percent pass rush win rate on third and fourth downs, per Pro Football Focus' John Owning.

Joseph Acosta, SB Nation – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

This pick could go a multitude of ways. If the Jets decide to pick one of the falling receivers, Bowers is a great fit. If both Bowers and the third receiver are gone, I could see a right tackle like Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga or Georgia's Amarius Mims here. In this mock, Nabers falls to 11 and Justin Herbert gets some electricity to add into the offense.

1st Round (No. 23): CB/S Cooper DeJean, Iowa

New Chargers DC Jesse Minter wants his DBs active and involved in stopping the run, and DeJean can be versatile enough to play outside or safety, allowing Derwin James to roam free. DeJean has great route recognition and triggers on passes quickly.

Second Round: C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Charles Davis, NFL.com – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

With Keenan Allen off to the Bears and Mike Williams signing with the Jets, the uber-competitive (and greatly needed) Nabers lands with the Chargers. Justin Herbert will greet him with open arms.

Rob Rang, Fox Sports – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

