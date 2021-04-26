Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

NFL Draft Positional Overview: Cornerbacks

Apr 26, 2021 at 11:50 AM
Over the next few days, Chargers.com will continue to take a closer look at some of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft by position group. Today, it's cornerbacks (all pro day results courtesy of Pro Football Focus).

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Pro Day Results (6-foot-2, 208 pounds)
Bench press 18 reps
40-yard dash 4.42 seconds
Broad jump 131 inches
Vertical jump 39 inches

Matt Miller says: "If you designed a cornerback in a lab, they'd probably look like Surtain. Alabama coaches LOVE his work ethic, competitiveness and fire."

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Pro Day Results (6-foot-1, 205 pounds)
Bench press 19 reps
40-yard dash 4.39 seconds
Broad jump 133 inches
Vertical jump 42 inches

Matt Miller says: "Horn's physical makeup is special, but his attitude is even better. Few college cornerbacks like to play physical football consistently, but Horn puts it on every rep."

Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Matt Miller says: "A ballhawk with the speed to thrive in man coverage, Farley has it all from an athletic standpoint."

Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Pro Day Results (6-foot-0, 192 pounds)
Bench press 18 reps
40-yard dash 4.37 seconds
Broad jump 123 inches
Vertical jump 40 inches
3-cone drill 6.94 seconds

Matt Miller says: "A long, athletic, agile cornerback with coverage versatility in his game, Newsome has NFL starter traits no matter the defense you want to run."

Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

Pro Day Results (5-foot-10, 180 pounds)
Bench press 12 reps
40-yard dash 4.45 seconds
Broad jump 124 inches
Vertical jump 35 inches
3-cone drill 6.95 seconds

Matt Miller says: "Small cornerbacks who aren't afraid to come through the receiver and fight for the ball or rock a running back in the open field will always have a place in my heart. Samuel is feisty and aggressive."

