NFL Draft Positional Overview: Cornerbacks

Over the next few days, Chargers.com will continue to take a closer look at some of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft by position group. Today, it's cornerbacks (all pro day results courtesy of Pro Football Focus).
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Pro Day Results (6-foot-2, 208 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|18 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.42 seconds
|Broad jump
|131 inches
|Vertical jump
|39 inches
Matt Miller says: "If you designed a cornerback in a lab, they'd probably look like Surtain. Alabama coaches LOVE his work ethic, competitiveness and fire."
Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Pro Day Results (6-foot-1, 205 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|19 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.39 seconds
|Broad jump
|133 inches
|Vertical jump
|42 inches
Matt Miller says: "Horn's physical makeup is special, but his attitude is even better. Few college cornerbacks like to play physical football consistently, but Horn puts it on every rep."
Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
Matt Miller says: "A ballhawk with the speed to thrive in man coverage, Farley has it all from an athletic standpoint."
Greg Newsome II, Northwestern
Pro Day Results (6-foot-0, 192 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|18 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.37 seconds
|Broad jump
|123 inches
|Vertical jump
|40 inches
|3-cone drill
|6.94 seconds
Matt Miller says: "A long, athletic, agile cornerback with coverage versatility in his game, Newsome has NFL starter traits no matter the defense you want to run."
Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State
Pro Day Results (5-foot-10, 180 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|12 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.45 seconds
|Broad jump
|124 inches
|Vertical jump
|35 inches
|3-cone drill
|6.95 seconds
Matt Miller says: "Small cornerbacks who aren't afraid to come through the receiver and fight for the ball or rock a running back in the open field will always have a place in my heart. Samuel is feisty and aggressive."
