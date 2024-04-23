Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

It's officially NFL Draft week.

With the draft only two days away, take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Eric Edholm, NFL.com – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Last updated: April 22, 2024

Harrison can just be a big-play, play-action target for Justin Herbert. That works, too.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 17, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Cardinals.

Trading back for an offensive lineman would be an unsurprising move for the Chargers. The bigger mystery might be which offensive lineman they prefer. Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga is a devastating run blocker and Washington's Troy Fautanu has legitimate position versatility, but I'll go with Latham, who is arguably the strongest player in the draft and was recruited out of high school not too long ago by Jim Harbaugh.

2nd Round (No. 35): DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan

2nd Round (No. 37): WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 19, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

Jim Harbaugh is familiar with JC Latham going back to his high school recruitment. The Chargers need a right tackle and Latham will be able to solidify that role blocking for Justin Herbert.

1st Round (No. 23): CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Benjamin Solak, The Ringer – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 22, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

As we approach the draft, I've heard nothing but rosy projections for Latham. New head coach Jim Harbaugh saw Latham firsthand in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff this year and certainly has an appreciation for his dominant run-blocking profile. Latham's experience at right tackle, where the Chargers have their biggest need on the offensive line, is a big boost as well.

1st Round (No. 23): DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Jeff Miller, Los Angeles Times – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: April 22, 2024