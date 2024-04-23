Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

It's officially NFL Draft week.
With the draft only two days away, take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.
Eric Edholm, NFL.com – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Harrison can just be a big-play, play-action target for Justin Herbert. That works, too.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic – OT JC Latham, Alabama
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Cardinals.
Trading back for an offensive lineman would be an unsurprising move for the Chargers. The bigger mystery might be which offensive lineman they prefer. Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga is a devastating run blocker and Washington's Troy Fautanu has legitimate position versatility, but I'll go with Latham, who is arguably the strongest player in the draft and was recruited out of high school not too long ago by Jim Harbaugh.
2nd Round (No. 35): DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan
2nd Round (No. 37): WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT JC Latham, Alabama
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
Jim Harbaugh is familiar with JC Latham going back to his high school recruitment. The Chargers need a right tackle and Latham will be able to solidify that role blocking for Justin Herbert.
1st Round (No. 23): CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Benjamin Solak, The Ringer – OT JC Latham, Alabama
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
As we approach the draft, I've heard nothing but rosy projections for Latham. New head coach Jim Harbaugh saw Latham firsthand in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff this year and certainly has an appreciation for his dominant run-blocking profile. Latham's experience at right tackle, where the Chargers have their biggest need on the offensive line, is a big boost as well.
1st Round (No. 23): DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Jeff Miller, Los Angeles Times – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Every move the Chargers' new regime has made on offense this offseason has had the net effect of aiding the run game and boosting the line of scrimmage. Why would that trend not continue in the draft? Alt was a left tackle at Notre Dame but possesses the athletic ability and gifted feet to move to the right side opposite standout LT Rashawn Slater
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports – OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh has stressed the importance of offensive linemen and can get his hands on a big-time talent with Fashanu, who is falling down draft boards after an inconsistent senior season, which may have been due to injury. Either way, Fashanu can slide into right tackle while the Chargers figure out a different route for their wide receiver problem.
1st Round (No. 23): EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Chris Simms, NBC Sports – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
"You can't be wrong" with Alt as Jim Harbaugh's first pick leading the Chargers, and there won't be too long of an adjustment period for him in the NFL.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Harrison's ability to stretch defenses vertically will make the Chargers' run game (and the team's other receivers) more effective. He'll be a downfield factor who will thrive on play action, as well as a strong target in the middle of the field who can take the ball the distance.
2nd Round (No. 37): RB Blake Corum, Michigan
3rd Round (No. 69): C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Suddenly, Los Angeles would get cheaper and potentially more explosive at the position with Harrison. Last year with the Buckeyes, Harrison had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 scores.
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Los Angeles can't go wrong with either pick, but Jim Harbaugh is an offensive line guy, and Joe Alt is exactly the kind of cornerstone he wants to build around at right tackle opposite Rashawn Slater.
2nd Round (No. 37): DL Braden Fiske, Florida State
Peter Schrager, NFL.com – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Some teams like Malik Nabers more than Harrison. Others may like Rome Odunze. But I think Harrison's ultimately the first receiver taken, and he would be a perfect match with both Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh.
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
This swap works wonderfully for each franchise involved. Vikings get their quarterback. Chargers get their mashing right tackle to fill a massive void at that position. It only costs Minnesota No. 11 and No. 23 in the trade.
1st Round (No. 23): DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Nate Davis, USA Today – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
A right tackle for the Beavers, Fuaga is excellent in pass protection and especially nasty as a run blocker. He'll be the first Round 1 O-lineman in Oregon State's history and can probably play anywhere up front aside from center – but would settle in nicely to his familiar spot on QB Justin Herbert's front side.
1st Round (No. 23): WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
This also could be a trade-down spot because the Chargers covet a few of the top offensive linemen. If they go with Joe Alt, the plan would more than likely be to play him at right tackle.
Joseph Acosta, SB Nation – OT JC Latham, Alabama
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
Latham is an instant floor raiser for a Chargers' offense that wants to get more physical.
1st Round (No. 23): CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Dan Parr, NFL.com – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
Jim trades down and still feels like he won the lottery by landing a road-grading right tackle.
1st Round (No. 23): WR Brian Thomas, Jr., LSU
Rob Maaddi, Associated Press – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Justin Herbert needs playmakers. Nabers gives them a physical receiver with elite ball skills and explosive route-running ability. He caught 89 balls for 1,569 yards and 14 TDs last season.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
The Chargers will also think about a top offensive lineman and tight end Brock Bowers, but in the end, they need a new dynamic do-everything go-to guy for Justin Herbert
2nd Round (No. 37): DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
3rd Round (No. 69): WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com – OT JC Latham, Alabama
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
A highly pedigreed, gargantuan mauler of a right tackle? Sounds like a perfect first pick of the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles.
1st Round (No. 23): WR Brian Thomas, Jr., LSU