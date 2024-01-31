 Skip to main content
Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Jan 31, 2024 at 09:30 AM
Omar Navarro

With the Senior Bowl underway in Alabama, the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft continues to ramp up.

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Last updated: January 21, 2023

Odunze is my favorite player in the draft. He's a complete receiver... This would be a home run addition for Justin Herbert.

Wil Helms, Pro Football Network – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Last updated: January 30, 2023

I don't think Jim Harbaugh would hesitate to pick the former Ohio State Buckeye if he fell to Los Angeles here. With elite body control and above-average hands and route running, Marvin Harrison Jr. has the potential to be a more athletic Keenan Allen for the Chargers as they search for their next star receiver.

Diante Lee, The Athletic – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: January 30, 2023

Latham is the best RT in this class and fits the profile around which Harbaugh built his offense in San Francisco. He is clean in his pass sets, and he has the speed and dexterity to execute either as a puller or in an outside-zone scheme.

Top Shots 2023: Best of the Defense

Take a look back at the best photos of the defense's 2023 campaign

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LV 21]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LV 21]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LV 21]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LV 21]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. [FINAL SCORE: LV 63 - LAC 21]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9] ** Khalil Mack records his 100th career sack
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: January 28, 2023

Justin Herbert will have a new head coach, new general manager and a new tight end next season.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: January 22, 2023

If the Chargers are committed to upgrading the supporting cast around Justin Herbert, Bowers could be the perfect pick as a playmaking tight end.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: January 26, 2023

The Chargers add Bowers, who since his freshman season, as looked like a future high pick and eventual All-Pro at the tight end spot.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Last updated: January 24, 2023

Going for Turner as a developing cornerstone makes sense as he has lot of former teammate Will Anderson Jr.'s game in him.

Top Shots 2023: Best of Bolts in B&W

Take a look back at some of the best Chargers photos in monochrome from the 2023 campaign

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: MIA 36 - LAC 34]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - MIA 36]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. [FINAL SCORE: TEN 27 - LAC 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DAL 20 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - DAL 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 13]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 30 - CHI 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - DET 41]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DET 41 - LAC 38]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. [FINAL SCORE: GB 23 - LAC 20]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 6 - NE 0]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 24 - LAC 7]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 24 - LAC 22]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9] ** Khalil Mack records his 100th career sack
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
90 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]
91 / 91

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: KC 13 - LAC 12]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team – TE Brock Bowers

Last updated: January 29, 2023

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Jim Harbaugh as their new coach, so emphasizing tight end production will be even more of a priority. Harbaugh had consistent tight end play in his years at Michigan, and Brock Bowers is a true difference-maker as a blocker and receiver.

Rob Rang, Fox Sports – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: January 25, 2023

*For nearly two years, I've been referring to Bowers as the best tight end I've ever evaluated in college football. Pair his athleticism, savvy and soft hands with Justin Herbert and — poof — all that ails the Chargers might be magically fixed. *

OK, that might be a slight exaggeration. But it is easy to imagine Bowers sparking the Chargers in 2024, similar to the way rookie tight end Sam LaPorta helped propel Detroit's offense this season.

Justin Melo, The Draft Network – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: January 28, 2023

Jim Harbaugh was finally announced as the Chargers' new head coach. Attention now shifts to surrounding franchise quarterback Justin Herbert with as much talent as possible. The Chargers have question marks at the pass-catching positions, and they've seen how an elite tight end can help change the trajectory in the AFC West. Brock Bowers would immediately become Herbert's security blanket.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

What Jim Harbaugh Said About His 1st Meeting With Justin Herbert

The Chargers HC joined the NFL on CBS pregame show at the AFC Championship Game
news

Jim Harbaugh Earns the Chargers 'A Grades' as New Head Coach

NFL pundits give Bolts high praise after agreeing to terms with the franchise's new head coach
news

Tuipulotu, Davis Named to PFWA 2023 All-Rookie Team

The pair of Chargers rookies were recognized Tuesday by the Pro Football Writers of America following their standout debut campaigns
news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 5?

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

NFL Players Vote Derius Davis as All-Pro Punt Returner for 2023 Season

The Chargers rookie was recognized by his peers as the league's top punt returner this past season
news

Why the Chargers Have the NFL's No. 1 Head Coach Opening

Pundits from around the league believe the Bolts have the league's top vacancy at head coach
news

Week 18 Game Picks: Chargers or Chiefs?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 18 AFC West matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 18 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 18 season finale against the Chiefs
news

Week 17 Game Picks: Chargers or Broncos?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 17 AFC West matchup between the Chargers and Broncos
news

Where Are the Bolts in Week 17 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked ahead of their Week 17 road AFC West matchup against the Broncos