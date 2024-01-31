Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team – TE Brock Bowers

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Jim Harbaugh as their new coach, so emphasizing tight end production will be even more of a priority. Harbaugh had consistent tight end play in his years at Michigan, and Brock Bowers is a true difference-maker as a blocker and receiver.

Rob Rang, Fox Sports – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

*For nearly two years, I've been referring to Bowers as the best tight end I've ever evaluated in college football. Pair his athleticism, savvy and soft hands with Justin Herbert and — poof — all that ails the Chargers might be magically fixed. *

OK, that might be a slight exaggeration. But it is easy to imagine Bowers sparking the Chargers in 2024, similar to the way rookie tight end Sam LaPorta helped propel Detroit's offense this season.

Justin Melo, The Draft Network – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

