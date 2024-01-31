Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

With the Senior Bowl underway in Alabama, the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft continues to ramp up.
Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Last updated: January 21, 2023
Odunze is my favorite player in the draft. He's a complete receiver... This would be a home run addition for Justin Herbert.
Wil Helms, Pro Football Network – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Last updated: January 30, 2023
I don't think Jim Harbaugh would hesitate to pick the former Ohio State Buckeye if he fell to Los Angeles here. With elite body control and above-average hands and route running, Marvin Harrison Jr. has the potential to be a more athletic Keenan Allen for the Chargers as they search for their next star receiver.
Diante Lee, The Athletic – OT JC Latham, Alabama
Last updated: January 30, 2023
Latham is the best RT in this class and fits the profile around which Harbaugh built his offense in San Francisco. He is clean in his pass sets, and he has the speed and dexterity to execute either as a puller or in an outside-zone scheme.
Take a look back at the best photos of the defense's 2023 campaign
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Last updated: January 28, 2023
Justin Herbert will have a new head coach, new general manager and a new tight end next season.
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Last updated: January 22, 2023
If the Chargers are committed to upgrading the supporting cast around Justin Herbert, Bowers could be the perfect pick as a playmaking tight end.
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Last updated: January 26, 2023
The Chargers add Bowers, who since his freshman season, as looked like a future high pick and eventual All-Pro at the tight end spot.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Last updated: January 24, 2023
Going for Turner as a developing cornerstone makes sense as he has lot of former teammate Will Anderson Jr.'s game in him.
Take a look back at some of the best Chargers photos in monochrome from the 2023 campaign
Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team – TE Brock Bowers
Last updated: January 29, 2023
The Los Angeles Chargers announced Jim Harbaugh as their new coach, so emphasizing tight end production will be even more of a priority. Harbaugh had consistent tight end play in his years at Michigan, and Brock Bowers is a true difference-maker as a blocker and receiver.
Rob Rang, Fox Sports – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Last updated: January 25, 2023
*For nearly two years, I've been referring to Bowers as the best tight end I've ever evaluated in college football. Pair his athleticism, savvy and soft hands with Justin Herbert and — poof — all that ails the Chargers might be magically fixed. *
OK, that might be a slight exaggeration. But it is easy to imagine Bowers sparking the Chargers in 2024, similar to the way rookie tight end Sam LaPorta helped propel Detroit's offense this season.
Justin Melo, The Draft Network – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Last updated: January 28, 2023
Jim Harbaugh was finally announced as the Chargers' new head coach. Attention now shifts to surrounding franchise quarterback Justin Herbert with as much talent as possible. The Chargers have question marks at the pass-catching positions, and they've seen how an elite tight end can help change the trajectory in the AFC West. Brock Bowers would immediately become Herbert's security blanket.
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets