Final Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 

Apr 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Final Mock 24

The wait is finally over — it's draft day.

With a handful of hours away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall in their final mock drafts.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 24, 2024

This is where we could potentially see a trade, but I'm going to take the Chargers at their word that they want to be a more physical team and improve their run game. It might be a little bit of a surprise to see Latham go before Joe Alt, but the former Alabama star is ready to rock at right tackle and is a more powerful blocker than his Notre Dame counterpart.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 25, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

Jim Harbaugh selecting the strongest player in the draft wouldn't be much of a surprise. Latham could fill in at guard as a rookie until the Chargers need him at right tackle.

1st Round (No. 23): WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Field Yates, ESPN – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 25, 2024

What about the Chargers as a trade-back candidate for teams eyeing the quarterback class? Sure, but a deal doesn't come together in this scenario, and Los Angeles could certainly decide to kick off the new era of Chargers football under the duo of GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh with a tenacious tone-setter along the offensive line. Latham's combination of power and footwork is rare, and he'd pair with Rashawn Slater to form an excellent tackle duo to help keep Justin Herbert upright and open up the run game.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 25, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

Jim Harbaugh wants to run the football, and he has a familiarity with JC Latham dating back to high school when Latham served as protection for J.J. McCarthy. By moving back, Los Angeles picks up additional draft resources to address other positions of need, such as cornerback and wide receiver.

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 23, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 10 with the Jets, then trade down again to No. 12 with the Broncos.

Taking Latham, my second-best tackle on the board, is ideal because he can play on the right side. I've said this with Alt as well. I don't think there are any true No. 1 left tackle starters in this draft.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 25, 2024

Surprise, surprise! While the Chargers could be looking at a receiver here -- we all know they need one, after parting ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams -- Jim Harbaugh sits tight and takes the biggest bully on the block to fortify his run game and set the tone on the right side for years to come.

NFL Nation, ESPN – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 23, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

On a team laden with roster holes, turning the Chargers' No. 5 pick into two first-rounders and two additional picks appeared to be the best way to quickly turn this team around. Coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are eager to boost the run game, and Latham, who started 25 games at right tackle in college, potentially gives the Chargers a second high-end offensive tackle alongside LT Rashawn Slater.

1st Rounds (No. 23): WR Brian Thomas, Jr., LSU

Danny Heifetz, The Ringer – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 23, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Cardinals.

At 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, Latham is massive and has the shape of a Harbaugh tackle. He is the former top offensive line recruit in the country, and Harbaugh recruited him while he was at Michigan. Latham is perfect for the physical gap-run blocking the Chargers will be installing this season.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 24, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 6 with the Giants.

The Chargers get the Giants third-round pick -- No. 70 overall -- in the trade back and still get a plug-and-play tackle who can mash in the run game and comes with quality pass-protection skills. Jim Harbaugh knows him well from the Big 10.

Peter Schrager, NFL.com – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 25, 2024

I look forward to a fun game of chicken here with any of the J.J. McCarthy-interested teams, specifically Minnesota, as I don't see L.A. trading the pick within the division to Denver or Las Vegas. Could the Chargers pass on the mockosphere's typical OT1 (Joe Alt) and two hyped wideouts (Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze) for Latham? Yes. The tackle is 340 pounds and a total fit for Jim Harbaugh -- not to mention, GM Joe Hortiz presumably wouldn't mind adding an Alabama product, having come up under Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore.

Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: April 23, 2024

Given their needs at both tackle and receiver, I don't think the Chargers can go wrong with either Alt or LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers here. Alt earned a 90.7 PFF grade last season, leading all offensive linemen in this class. A phenomenal prospect at tackle, the 6-foot-8, 322-pounder allowed just five pressures from 368 pass-blocking snaps last season.

Jordan Reid, ESPN – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: April 22, 2024

Wide receiver is a reasonable way to go here with both Washington's Rome Odunze and LSU's Malik Nabers on the board, but Harbaugh likes to build up the trenches, and he could pair Alt with Rashawn Slater to do just that. Alt is versatile as a blocker and really difficult to get around.

2nd Round (No. 37): WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

3rd Round (No. 69): RB Trey Benson, Florida State

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 24, 2024

I don't think there is a "consensus" No. 1 tackle across NFL front offices compared to how the media views Joe Alt. This makes Latham in play for the Chargers at No. 5, where he plugs in at right tackle and fits the mauling style Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz crave.

Charles Davis, NFL.com – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: April 24, 2024

Both he and new head coach Jim Harbaugh love their offensive linemen ... but if Arizona trades out of the No. 4 spot, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is still available when the Chargers are on the clock, Harbaugh could pivot toward the Buckeye receiver, not letting his rivalry with Ohio State get in the way of his new NFL ambitions.

Rob Rang, Fox Sports – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 23, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 12 with the Broncos.

It is the world's worst-kept secret that the Chargers need help at wide receiver after moving on from longtime standouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but taking a pass-catcher early just doesn't seem to fit Jim Harbaugh's style. The 6-foot-6, 342-pound Latham, on the other hand, is arguably the most physically dominant player in this draft.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: April 23, 2024

Jim Harbaugh's commitment to the running game could make the offensive line a priority in the draft. Alt is a technician with the toughness and tenacity the Chargers' new coach covets in his front-line players.

The 33rd Team Staff, The 33rd Team – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: April 23, 2024

Getting a playmaker for Justin Herbert makes sense. Some teams I've heard from even have Nabers a notch above Harrison Jr. There are a lot of mixed reviews out there.

