Final Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 

The wait is finally over — it's draft day.

With a handful of hours away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall in their final mock drafts.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 24, 2024

This is where we could potentially see a trade, but I'm going to take the Chargers at their word that they want to be a more physical team and improve their run game. It might be a little bit of a surprise to see Latham go before Joe Alt, but the former Alabama star is ready to rock at right tackle and is a more powerful blocker than his Notre Dame counterpart.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 25, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

Jim Harbaugh selecting the strongest player in the draft wouldn't be much of a surprise. Latham could fill in at guard as a rookie until the Chargers need him at right tackle.

1st Round (No. 23): WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Field Yates, ESPN – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 25, 2024

What about the Chargers as a trade-back candidate for teams eyeing the quarterback class? Sure, but a deal doesn't come together in this scenario, and Los Angeles could certainly decide to kick off the new era of Chargers football under the duo of GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh with a tenacious tone-setter along the offensive line. Latham's combination of power and footwork is rare, and he'd pair with Rashawn Slater to form an excellent tackle duo to help keep Justin Herbert upright and open up the run game.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 25, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

Jim Harbaugh wants to run the football, and he has a familiarity with JC Latham dating back to high school when Latham served as protection for J.J. McCarthy. By moving back, Los Angeles picks up additional draft resources to address other positions of need, such as cornerback and wide receiver.

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated – OT JC Latham, Alabama

Last updated: April 23, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 10 with the Jets, then trade down again to No. 12 with the Broncos.