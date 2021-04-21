Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

NFL Draft Positional Overview: Micah Parsons Leads Linebackers

Apr 21, 2021 at 08:48 AM
Over the next week, Chargers.com will take a closer look at some of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft by position group. Today, it's linebackers (all pro day results courtesy of Pro Football Focus).

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Pro Day Results (6-foot-3, 246 pounds)

Drill Result
Bench press 19 reps
40-yard dash 4.39 seconds
Broad jump 126 inches
Vertical jump 34 inches
3-cone drill 6.94 seconds

Matt Miller says: "Micah Parsons is an elite-level athlete with experience playing 'stack' linebacker against the run, executing both man and zone coverage, and he's an accomplished pass-rusher."

See where Miller has Parsons going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).

Jamin Davis, Kentucky

Pro Day Results (6-foot-3, 234 pounds)
Table inside Article
Drill Result
Bench press 21 reps
40-yard dash 4.37 seconds
Broad jump 132 inches
Vertical jump 42 inches

Matt Miller says: "Davis can play any of the three linebacker positions and produced at Kentucky in all three phases (run, pass, blitz) defensively."

See where Miller has Davis going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Pro Day Results (6-foot-1, 221 pounds)
Table inside Article
Drill Result
Broad jump 124 inches
Vertical jump 37 inches
3-cone drill 6.80 seconds

Matt Miller says: "At the Notre Dame pro day he worked out at defensive line, linebacker and safety at 221 pounds to show off his versatility."

See where Miller has Owusu-Koramoah going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).

Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Pro Day Results (6-foot-5, 259 pounds)
Table inside Article
Drill Result
40-yard dash 4.67 seconds
Broad jump 122 inches
Vertical jump 35 inches

See where Miller has Collins going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Pro Day Results (5-foot-11, 237 pounds)

Table inside Article
Drill Result
Bench press 24 reps
40-yard dash 4.59 seconds
Broad jump 115 inches
Vertical jump 32 inches
3-cone drill 7.40 seconds

Matt Miller says: "Bolton isn't the biggest player but his awareness in coverage is nice."

See where Miller has Bolton going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).

