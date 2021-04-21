NFL Draft Positional Overview: Micah Parsons Leads Linebackers

Over the next week, Chargers.com will take a closer look at some of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft by position group. Today, it's linebackers (all pro day results courtesy of Pro Football Focus).
Micah Parsons, Penn State
Pro Day Results (6-foot-3, 246 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|19 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.39 seconds
|Broad jump
|126 inches
|Vertical jump
|34 inches
|3-cone drill
|6.94 seconds
Matt Miller says: "Micah Parsons is an elite-level athlete with experience playing 'stack' linebacker against the run, executing both man and zone coverage, and he's an accomplished pass-rusher."
See where Miller has Parsons going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).
Jamin Davis, Kentucky
Pro Day Results (6-foot-3, 234 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|21 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.37 seconds
|Broad jump
|132 inches
|Vertical jump
|42 inches
Matt Miller says: "Davis can play any of the three linebacker positions and produced at Kentucky in all three phases (run, pass, blitz) defensively."
See where Miller has Davis going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
Pro Day Results (6-foot-1, 221 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Broad jump
|124 inches
|Vertical jump
|37 inches
|3-cone drill
|6.80 seconds
Matt Miller says: "At the Notre Dame pro day he worked out at defensive line, linebacker and safety at 221 pounds to show off his versatility."
See where Miller has Owusu-Koramoah going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).
Zaven Collins, Tulsa
Pro Day Results (6-foot-5, 259 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|40-yard dash
|4.67 seconds
|Broad jump
|122 inches
|Vertical jump
|35 inches
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Pro Day Results (5-foot-11, 237 pounds)
|Drill
|Result
|Bench press
|24 reps
|40-yard dash
|4.59 seconds
|Broad jump
|115 inches
|Vertical jump
|32 inches
|3-cone drill
|7.40 seconds
Matt Miller says: "Bolton isn't the biggest player but his awareness in coverage is nice."
See where Miller has Bolton going in his latest mock draft (subscription required).
