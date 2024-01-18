Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 5?

Jan 18, 2024 at 12:05 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Mock 1.0 (3)

With the offseason in full swing for the Los Angeles Chargers, the countdown to the draft begins.

The Bolts hold the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for the fifth time in franchise history and have seven current selections in the draft, which will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: January 16, 2023

"The Chargers' draft outlook will certainly change based on upcoming GM and head coach hires. Regardless, the offense needs more firepower.

Many will scoff at tight end this high, but with his movements and pass-catching skills, Bowers is more offensive weapon than true tight end. As long as the Chargers have a plan for how to use his talent, Bowers should thrive if paired with Justin Herbert."

Jordan Reid, ESPN – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: January 10, 2023

"Nabers is an explosive target who would be an immediate upgrade for the team's offense. He's a natural tackle-breaker, finishing sixth in the FBS in forced missed tackles on catches (27). Nabers also led the FBS in receiving yards per game (120.7). He is a big play waiting to happen and the exact type of receiver Los Angeles needs…"

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: January 17, 2023

"I think Nabers is every bit of an elite WR prospect as Harrison. Seriously. Once he learns the entire route tree, he'll be a star at the next level. Explosive athlete with plus hands."

Top 23 Photos from the 2023 Season

Take a look at the best photos from the Chargers 2023 campaign through the lens of team photographer, Mike Nowak, manager of photography, Ty Nowell, seasonal photographer, Katie Albertson, and gameday photographer, Noel Vasquez

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: January 11, 2023

"Nabers is a different tier of prospect, with explosive acceleration that can beat you before and after the catch. In any normal draft class, he's the top wide receiver."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: January 16, 2023

"Joe Alt will challenge Fashanu for OT1, but if either is available here, L.A. should seriously consider them."

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – WR Malik Nabers

Last updated: January 10, 2023

"The Chargers are in a terrific position to get Justin Herbert a new asset this spring… He's a faster, more explosive version of Amon-Ra St. Brown, in terms of toughness and dependability."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – WR Malik Nabers

Last updated: January 8, 2023

"Nabers has elite movement skills and separation ability, and he is good enough to be the WR1 in many other draft classes."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today – WR Malik Nabers

Last updated: January 9, 2023

"Nabers, who can stress defenses both as a deep threat and in racking up yards after the catch, can certainly help in that department."

Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2023 campaign

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Last updated: January 16, 2023

"Going for Turner as a developing cornerstone makes sense as he has lot of former teammate Will Anderson Jr.'s game in him."

Joseph Acosta, SB Nation – WR Malik Nabers

Last updated: January 9, 2023

"Nabers is a shot of electricity (pun intended) for the Chargers offense that's sorely needed."

Christian D'Andrea, For the Win – TE Brock Bowers

Last updated: January 10, 2023

"Bowers is a prototype at his position, a player with Vernon Davis-type athleticism and a powerful enough frame to add value as a blocker… Bowers would add a little extra young star power to the offense."

Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team – TE Brock Bower, Georgia

Last updated: January 16, 2023

"With plenty of roster decisions to make on both sides of the ball, adding premier talent is a must with their top-five selection. Brock Bowers fits the bill."

Wil Helms, Pro Football Network – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Last updated: January 14, 2023

"The first change in this version, the Chargers go with positional value, drafting Joe Alt fifth. Alt was as steady as they come in college, allowing just one sack in his final two seasons."

