Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 5?

13 / 23

Flash with the Pan - Derius Davis made his presence felt with an 89-yard punt return touchdown in the game vs. the Jets. To get this shot, I switched over to my panning settings, which slows the shutter from a usual 1/1600th of a second to 1/30. 1/1600 is a pretty standard shutter speed to freeze NFL action. At 1/30 you have to move the camera at the same speed as the subject to keep them in focus while the rest of the image blurs out. You run the risk of not getting any usable images when you shoot like this, but when one works out, it looks as fast as Davis was running down the field. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers