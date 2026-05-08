How Chargers 1st-Round Pick Akheem Mesidor Was Already Prepared for Day 1 of Rookie Minicamp

It's something Mesidor can't wait to attack now back in a routine and that worked for him over his collegiate career.

This approach of the rookie was one of the many things Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary had high praise for on Friday, as he couldn't be more fired about him.

O'Leary dove into the newest addition to his defense and what he sees from his mentality.

"Mature, professional, technician on the field," O'Leary said. "When you listen to him talk about pass rush, you can tell he loves the game, you can tell he's got a high football IQ, you can tell he's really into building his craft and treating his pass rush like a craft.

"That's what I see when I look at him," O'Leary added. "I see a guy that is going to walk in here, compete with everybody and is already at a place mentally where he approaches the game as a pro."

The thing that stood out the most for the Chargers defensive coordinator, however, was how he gets to the quarterback.

He reached an ACC-leading 12.5 sacks last season for a reason, and he can't wait to help him build on it now in the NFL.

"His pass rush technique," O'Leary said. "You talk about how he uses his hands, the leverage he plays with, how he attacks different tackles in different ways, his timing, his get-off, how he can move into the interior in his pass rush.

"For me, that's what stands out, he's an exceptional pass rusher," O'Leary said. "We'll try to continue to develop that and continue to develop the other areas of his game as well."

Mesidor's initial thoughts on the scheme is as good as it can be — it fits who he is on the field.