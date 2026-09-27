How Genesis Smith Dazzled With 2 INTs Against Josh Allen in Buffalo

A Chargers rookie got off to an incredibly hot start in Week 3.
Fourth-round pick Genesis Smith notched two interceptions in the first half against the Bills, giving the Bolts a massive jolt early in the game.
The first came on Buffalo's third drive of the game, where Smith showed off the ball skills that were highly touted coming out of the draft.
On a first-and 20, Josh Allen dropped back to pass. The rookie safety broke towards the ball upon release and perfectly timed the jump to secure his first career interception.
For as good as his first interception was, Smith's second on the very next drive was arguably more impressive.
Allen looked to go deep down the field to receiver DJ Moore, but the rookie was stride for stride and hauled in the over the shoulder interception after battling for it on the ground.
Smith became the first Chargers rookie with multiple interceptions in a single game since Tarheeb Still did it against the Falcons in December of the 2024 season.