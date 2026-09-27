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Game Recap: Chargers Fall to Bills on Road in Week 3

Sep 27, 2026 at 01:11 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

GameRecapBills

The Chargers are 0-3 after a 24-16 road loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Here's a game recap from Week 3.

Turning Point

The Chargers overall performance was better Sunday in Buffalo.

But it wasn't good enough for a win.

The Bolts spoiled a red-hot start in Week 3 by letting the Bills hang around before Buffalo took control in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers managed just two field goals in the final two quarters, highlighting a performance where the unit was unable to capitalize on five Buffalo turnovers.

The Chargers needed a fast start Sunday against the Bills ... and Jim Harbaugh's squad delivered exactly trying to get their first win of the 2026 season.

The momentum started immediately as Justin Eboigbe forced a fumble on Buffalo's first play from scrimmage that was recovered by Daiyan Henley.

Justin Herbert and the offense took advantage of the takeaway by putting together a scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Mitchell.

The score was Mitchell's first with the Chargers.

After the teams traded punts, the Bolts defense struck again.

Genesis Smith, the Chargers fourth-round rookie out of Arizona, was lurking in the middle of the field and picked off Josh Allen for the first interception of his career.

While that takeaway led to a Cameron Dicker field goal, Smith then intercepted Allen again on Buffalo's ensuing drive.

The Bolts had a chance to add to their lead but Cameron Dicker pushed a field goal wide left.

That gave the Bills some momentum as Buffalo tied the game at 10 heading into the break.

Photos: Chargers Take On Bills in Buffalo

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 3 road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Justin Eboigbe (92) and DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
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DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), CB Cam Hart (20) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
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DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Joe Alt (76), G Cole Strange (69), QB Justin Herbert (10), OL Trevor Penning (75), T Rashawn Slater (70) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
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T Joe Alt (76), G Cole Strange (69), QB Justin Herbert (10), OL Trevor Penning (75), T Rashawn Slater (70) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
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C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
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FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
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FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34), TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)
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RB Keaton Michell (34), TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34), TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)
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RB Keaton Michell (34), TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and TE Hayden Rucci (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and RB Keaton Michell (34)
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C/G Jake Slaughter (66) and RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86), WR Ladd McConkey (15), RB Keaton Michell (34), T Rashawn Slater (70), RB Kimani Vidal (28), QB Justin Herbert (10) and T Joe Alt (76)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86), WR Ladd McConkey (15), RB Keaton Michell (34), T Rashawn Slater (70), RB Kimani Vidal (28), QB Justin Herbert (10) and T Joe Alt (76)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
81 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
83 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
84 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90), S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
85 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Bud Dupree (48) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
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LB Daiyan Henley (0), OLB Bud Dupree (48) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
88 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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S Genesis Smith (22), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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S Genesis Smith (22), LB Daiyan Henley (0) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and S Genesis Smith (22)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Genesis Smith (22)
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Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, S Genesis Smith (22) and Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary
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Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, S Genesis Smith (22) and Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
108 / 272

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
109 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
110 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
112 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
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K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
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K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OL Jake Slaughter (66) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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OL Jake Slaughter (66) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Bud Dupree (48) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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OLB Bud Dupree (48) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22), CB Donte Jackson (26) and S RJ Mickens (27)
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S Genesis Smith (22), CB Donte Jackson (26) and S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22), CB Donte Jackson (26) and S RJ Mickens (27)
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S Genesis Smith (22), CB Donte Jackson (26) and S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27) and S Genesis Smith (22)
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S RJ Mickens (27) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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LB Troy Dye (43), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)
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LB Troy Dye (43), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
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FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
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FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
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FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and S Genesis Smith (22)
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LB Troy Dye (43) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
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CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
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CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Donte Jackson (26)
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CB Donte Jackson (26)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
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DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
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S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
156 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
158 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
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DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
160_1LAC5001
160 / 272
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
162 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
163 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
164 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
172 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
173 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
174 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
175 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
176 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
177 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
178 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
179 / 272

K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
180 / 272

K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
181 / 272

K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)
182 / 272

K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
183 / 272

T Travis Burke (77) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47) and QB Justin Herbert (10)
184 / 272

LS Josh Harris (47) and QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
185 / 272

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Safeties Coach Adam Fuller, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and LB Lander Barton (57)
186 / 272

Safeties Coach Adam Fuller, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
187 / 272

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
188 / 272

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Rodney Shelley (24) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
189 / 272

CB Rodney Shelley (24) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
190 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
191 / 272

DL Justin Eboigbe (92), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
192 / 272

DL Justin Eboigbe (92), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
193 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
194 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
195 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
196 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
197 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
198 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
199 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
200 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
201 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
202 / 272

S Tony Jefferson (23) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
203 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
204 / 272

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20) and S Genesis Smith (22)
205 / 272

CB Cam Hart (20) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20) and S Genesis Smith (22)
206 / 272

CB Cam Hart (20) and S Genesis Smith (22)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
207 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
208 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
209 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
210 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
211 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
212 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
213 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
214 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
215 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
216 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
217 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
218 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
219 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
220 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
221 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
222 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
223 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
224 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
225 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
226 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
227 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
228 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
229 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
230 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
231 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
232 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
233 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
234 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
235 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
236 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
237 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
238 / 272

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, S Derwin James Jr. (3) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
239 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0), Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
240 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0), Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
241 / 272

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
242 / 272

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
243 / 272

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
244 / 272

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
245 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
246 / 272

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
FB Alec Ingold (30)
247 / 272

FB Alec Ingold (30)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
248 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Daiyan Henley (0)
249 / 272

LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
250 / 272

S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
251 / 272

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
252 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
253 / 272

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3)
254 / 272

S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
255 / 272

LB Troy Dye (43) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
256 / 272

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
257 / 272

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
258 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
259 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
260 / 272

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
261 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
262 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
263 / 272

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
264 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
265 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
266 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
267 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
268 / 272

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
269 / 272

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
270 / 272

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
271 / 272

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
272 / 272

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Top Play

The Chargers fourth takeaway of the game came at a critical point in the contest.

After the teams were knotted at 10 at halftime, the Bolts offense drove down the field and took the lead with a 21-yard field goal.

But the score felt like a missed opportunity considering the Chargers had first-and-goal from the 3-yard line.

No matter, the Chargers defense grabbed the momentum right back on a brilliant play from Tarheeb Still.

With Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid fighting for extra yards, Still came from behind and punched the ball free before it was recovered by Tony Jefferson.

Key Stat

The Bolts defense put together a dazzling first half.

The Chargers notched a pair of first-quarter takeaways, marking the third time this season a defense has taken the ball away twice in a single first quarter.

It was also the second time in the Jim Harbaugh era the Bolts have opened a game with a pair of turnovers, with the other game being Week 4 of the 2024 season against the Chiefs.

Smith, who had a pair of first-half interceptions, became the first Chargers rookie with multiple interceptions in a single game since Tarheeb Still at Atlanta in Week 13 of the 2024 season.

Scoring Summary

Scoring PlayScore
1st QuarterChargers (10:33): 1-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Keaton Mitchell7-0, Chargers
Chargers (0:34): 31-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker10-0, Chargers
2nd QuarterBills (6:02): 28-yard field goal by Tyler Bass10-3, Chargers
Bills (0:16): 1-yard run by Josh AllenTied at 10
3rd QuarterChargers (6:12): 21-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker13-10, Chargers
4th QuarterBills (7:35): 1-yard run by Josh Allen17-13, Bills
Bills (3:13): 3-yard run by James Cook24-13, Bills
Chargers (1:56): 33-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker24-16, Bills

Up Next

The Chargers are back on the road as they travel to Seattle for a Week 4 matchup with the Seahawks.

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