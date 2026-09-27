Game Recap: Chargers Fall to Bills on Road in Week 3

The Chargers are 0-3 after a 24-16 road loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Here's a game recap from Week 3.
Turning Point
The Chargers overall performance was better Sunday in Buffalo.
But it wasn't good enough for a win.
The Bolts spoiled a red-hot start in Week 3 by letting the Bills hang around before Buffalo took control in the fourth quarter.
The Chargers managed just two field goals in the final two quarters, highlighting a performance where the unit was unable to capitalize on five Buffalo turnovers.
The Chargers needed a fast start Sunday against the Bills ... and Jim Harbaugh's squad delivered exactly trying to get their first win of the 2026 season.
The momentum started immediately as Justin Eboigbe forced a fumble on Buffalo's first play from scrimmage that was recovered by Daiyan Henley.
Justin Herbert and the offense took advantage of the takeaway by putting together a scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Mitchell.
The score was Mitchell's first with the Chargers.
After the teams traded punts, the Bolts defense struck again.
Genesis Smith, the Chargers fourth-round rookie out of Arizona, was lurking in the middle of the field and picked off Josh Allen for the first interception of his career.
While that takeaway led to a Cameron Dicker field goal, Smith then intercepted Allen again on Buffalo's ensuing drive.
The Bolts had a chance to add to their lead but Cameron Dicker pushed a field goal wide left.
That gave the Bills some momentum as Buffalo tied the game at 10 heading into the break.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 3 road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Top Play
The Chargers fourth takeaway of the game came at a critical point in the contest.
After the teams were knotted at 10 at halftime, the Bolts offense drove down the field and took the lead with a 21-yard field goal.
But the score felt like a missed opportunity considering the Chargers had first-and-goal from the 3-yard line.
No matter, the Chargers defense grabbed the momentum right back on a brilliant play from Tarheeb Still.
With Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid fighting for extra yards, Still came from behind and punched the ball free before it was recovered by Tony Jefferson.
Key Stat
The Bolts defense put together a dazzling first half.
The Chargers notched a pair of first-quarter takeaways, marking the third time this season a defense has taken the ball away twice in a single first quarter.
It was also the second time in the Jim Harbaugh era the Bolts have opened a game with a pair of turnovers, with the other game being Week 4 of the 2024 season against the Chiefs.
Smith, who had a pair of first-half interceptions, became the first Chargers rookie with multiple interceptions in a single game since Tarheeb Still at Atlanta in Week 13 of the 2024 season.
Scoring Summary
Up Next
The Chargers are back on the road as they travel to Seattle for a Week 4 matchup with the Seahawks.