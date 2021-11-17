Week 11 Injury Report | Chargers vs Steelers 

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers as we head into Week 11 of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|Ankle
|FP
|Michael Davis
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Quadricep
|DNP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Quadricep
|LP
|Justin Jones
|DL
|Knee
|FP
|Linval Jospeh
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Trey Marshall
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Chris Rumph II
|OLB
|Wrist
|FP
|Mark Webb Jr.
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
Pittsburgh Steelers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Toe
|LP
|Kevin Dotson
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Joe Haden
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
|Cameron Heyward
|DT
|NIR-Coach's Decision
|LP
|Trai Turner
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|T.J. Watt
|LB
|Hip/Knee
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- NIR - Not injury related
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
