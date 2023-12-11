Week 15 Injury Report | Chargers at Raiders: Bolts Estimate 'DNP' for Justin Herbert & Keenan Allen

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders as we head into Week 15 of the 2023 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|WR Keenan Allen
|Heel
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|TE Gerald Everett
|Hip
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|QB Justin Herbert
|Right Finger
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|OLB Justin Hollins
|Knee
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|G Zion Johnson
|Ankle
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DL Sebastian Jospeh-Day
|Ankle
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DB Deane Leonard
|Ankle/ Heel
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|LB Kenneth Murray Jr.
|Shoulder
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
|Hamstring
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DL Otito Ogbonnia
|Knee
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|WR Joshua Palmer^
|Knee^
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|TE Donald Parham Jr.
|Shoulder
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DL Nick Williams
|Shoulder
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
* - Indicates the team did not participate and participation is an estimate.
^ - Player is on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Player
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|LB Curtis Bolton
|Groin
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DT Adam Butler
|Ankle
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DE Maxx Crosby
|Knee
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|DB Brandon Facyson
|Shin
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|RB Josh Jacobs
|Quad
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|C Andre James
|Ankle
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|ILB Kana'i Mauga
|Knee
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|OT Kolton Miller
|Shoulder
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|CB Amik Robertson
|Wrist
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
* - The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Monday. The practice report is an estimate.
