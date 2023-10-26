Week 8 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Bears: Palmer Misses Practice Again

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chicago Bears as we head into Week 8 of the 2023 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|RB Austin Ekeler
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|----
|----
|TE Gerald Everett
|Hip
|DNP
|Limited
|----
|----
|S Alohi Gilman
|Heel
|Limited
|Limited
|----
|----
|WR Jalen Guyton*
|Knee
|Limited
|Full
|----
|----
|QB Justin Herbert
|Left Finger
|Full
|Full
|----
|----
|DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|----
|----
|DB Deane Leonard
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|----
|----
|LB Amen Ogbongbeminga
|Groin
|Full
|Full
|----
|----
|DL Otito Ogbonnia*
|Knee
|Limited
|Full
|----
|----
|WR Joshua Palmer
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|----
|----
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|----
|----
|T Rashawn Slater
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|----
|----
* - Player is on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
The Chargers opened the 21-day practice window last Thursday for wide receiver Jalen Guyton and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia.
CHICAGO BEARS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S Jaquan Brisker
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|----
|----
|OL Nate Davis
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|----
|----
|OL Dan Feeney
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|----
|----
|QB Justin Fields
|Right Thumb
|DNP
|DNP
|----
|----
|DB Eddie Jackson
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|----
|----
|RB Roschon Johnson
|Concussion
|Full
|Full
|----
|----
|OT Braxton Jones*
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|----
|----
|DL Khalid Kareem*
|Hip
|Full
|Full
|----
|----
|TE Marcedes Lewis
|NIR - Rest
|----
|DNP
|----
|----
|DB Terell Smith
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|----
|----
|OL Darnell Wright
|Shoulder/ Toe
|DNP
|Limited
|----
|----
* - Designated to return from IR, currently in 21-day practice window.
