Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Week 8 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Bears: Palmer Misses Practice Again

Oct 26, 2023 at 01:54 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

2023 Injury Report

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chicago Bears as we head into Week 8 of the 2023 season:

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
RB Austin Ekeler Ankle Full Full ---- ----
TE Gerald Everett Hip DNP Limited ---- ----
S Alohi Gilman Heel Limited Limited ---- ----
WR Jalen Guyton* Knee Limited Full ---- ----
QB Justin Herbert Left Finger Full Full ---- ----
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day Knee Full Full ---- ----
DB Deane Leonard Hamstring Limited Limited ---- ----
LB Amen Ogbongbeminga Groin Full Full ---- ----
DL Otito Ogbonnia* Knee Limited Full ---- ----
WR Joshua Palmer Knee DNP DNP ---- ----
T Trey Pipkins III Ankle Limited Full ---- ----
T Rashawn Slater Shoulder Full Full ---- ----

* - Player is on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

The Chargers opened the 21-day practice window last Thursday for wide receiver Jalen Guyton and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

CHICAGO BEARS

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Jaquan Brisker Illness DNP DNP ---- ----
OL Nate Davis Ankle DNP DNP ---- ----
OL Dan Feeney Knee Limited Limited ---- ----
QB Justin Fields Right Thumb DNP DNP ---- ----
DB Eddie Jackson Foot Limited Limited ---- ----
RB Roschon Johnson Concussion Full Full ---- ----
OT Braxton Jones* Neck Limited Limited ---- ----
DL Khalid Kareem* Hip Full Full ---- ----
TE Marcedes Lewis NIR - Rest ---- DNP ---- ----
DB Terell Smith Illness DNP DNP ---- ----
OL Darnell Wright Shoulder/ Toe DNP Limited ---- ----

* - Designated to return from IR, currently in 21-day practice window.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more

Related Content

news

Week 7 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Chiefs: James Questionable for Sunday

Take a look at the Week 7 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City
news

Week 6 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Cowboys: Ekeler, James Set to Return

Take a look at the Week 6 Injury Report ahead of Monday night's game against Dallas
news

Week 4 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Raiders: Austin Ekeler Listed as Doubtful

Take a look at the Week 4 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game against Las Vegas
news

Week 3 Injury Report | Chargers at Vikings: Austin Ekeler Out for Sunday

Take a look at the Week 3 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game in Minnesota
news

Week 2 Injury Report | Chargers at Titans

Take a look at the Week 2 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game in Tennessee
news

Week 1 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Dolphins

Take a look at the Week 1 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's season opener
news

Week 18 Injury Report | Chargers at Broncos

Take a look at the Week 18 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's matchup
news

Week 17 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Rams

Take a look at the Week 17 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's matchup
news

Week 16 Injury Report | Chargers at Colts

Take a look at the Week 16 Injury Report ahead of Monday's matchup
news

Week 15 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Titans

Take a look at the Week 15 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's matchup
news

Week 14 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Dolphins

Take a look at the Week 14 Injury Report ahead of Sunday night's matchup

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
Latest News
Advertising