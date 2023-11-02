Week 9 Injury Report | Chargers at Jets: Palmer DNP on Thursday

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets as we head into Week 9 of the 2023 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|TE Gerald Everett
|Hip
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|DL Morgan Fox
|Oblique
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|WR Jalen Guyton*
|Knee
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|QB Justin Herbert
|Left Finger
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|LB Eric Kendricks
|Ribs
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DL Otito Ogbonnia*
|Knee
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|WR Joshua Palmer
|Knee
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
* - Player is on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
The Chargers opened the 21-day practice window on Oct. 19 for wide receiver Jalen Guyton and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia.
NEW YORK JETS
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|OL Duane Brown
|Hip
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|OL Mekhi Becton
|Knee
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|WR Irvin Charles
|Shoulder
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|WR Randall Cobb
|Shoulder
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|WR Xavier Gipson
|Ankle
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|LB Chazz Surratt
|Ankle
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|OL Joe Tippmann
|Quadricep
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|OL Laken Tomlinson
|Hamstring
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
