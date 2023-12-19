Week 16 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Bills: Allen, Mack Don't Practice Tuesday

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills as we head into Week 16 of the 2023 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|WR Keenan Allen
|Heel
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|CB Essang Bassey
|Concussion
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|G Zion Johnson
|Ankle
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|DB Deane Leonard
|Heel
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|OLB Khalil Mack
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|LB Tanner Muse*
|Knee
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
|Hamstring
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|T Trey Pipkins
|Wrist
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DL Nick Williams
|Shoulder
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
* - Player is on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
BUFFALO BILLS
|Player
|Injury
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|QB Josh Allen
|Right Shoulder
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|CB Kaiir Elam**
|Ankle
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|DE A.J. Epenesa
|Rib
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|LS Reid Ferguson
|Right Thumb
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|DE Leonard Floyd
|Wrist/Rib
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|S Micah Hyde
|Neck Stinger
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|RB Ty Johnson
|Shoulder
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DE DaQuan Jones**
|Pectoral
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|TE Dalton Kincaid
|Shoulder
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|TE Dawson Knox
|Wrist
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|P Sam Martin
|Knee
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|OLB Von Miller
|NIR - Personal
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|DT Jordan Phillips
|Wrist
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|WR Justin Shorter**
|Hamstring
|Full
|----
|----
|----
* - Indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate
** - Indicates player is on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
