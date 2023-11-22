Week 12 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Ravens: Allen, Everett Limited on Wednesday

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens as we head into Week 12 of the 2023 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR Keenan Allen
|Shoulder
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|C/G Will Clapp
|Knee
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|TE Gerald Everett
|Chest
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|S Alohi Gilman
|Elbow
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|WR Jalen Guyton
|Groin
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|QB Justin Herbert
|Left Finger
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
|Wrist
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|OLB Khalil Mack
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|TE Donald Parham Jr.
|Hip
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|T Rashawn Slater
|Knee
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|TE Nick Vannett
|Concussion
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|S JT Woods*
|Illness
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
* - Player is on Reserve/ Non-Football Illness
BALTIMORE RAVENS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|TE Mark Andrews
|Ankle
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|WR Rashod Bateman
|Foot
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|WR Odell Beckham Jr.
|SHoulder
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|WR Devin Duvernay
|Knee
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|WR Zay Flowers
|Hip
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|CB Marlon Humphrey
|Calf
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|CB Arthur Maulet
|Illness
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|LB Trent Simpson
|Concussion
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|T Ronnie Stanley
|Knee
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|CB Damarion Wiliams**
|Ankle
|Full
|----
|----
|----
** - Indicates player is on Reserve/ Injured; Designated for Return.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more