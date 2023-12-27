Week 17 Injury Report | Chargers at Broncos: Palmer Doesn't Practice, Bosa Limited on Wednesday

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos as we head into Week 17 of the 2023 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR Keenan Allen
|Heel
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|OLB Joey Bosa*
|Foot
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DB Deane Leonard
|Heel
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|OLB Khalil Mack
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|LB Kenneth Murray
|Shoulder
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|LB Tanner Muse*
|Knee
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|WR Joshua Palmer
|Concussion
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|T Trey Pipkins
|Wrist
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|T Rashawn Slater
|Ankle
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|TE Nick Vannett
|Back
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DL Nick Williams
|NIR - Rest/ Shoulder
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
* - Player is on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
DENVER BRONCOS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB Nik Bonitto
|Knee
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|LB Baron Browning
|Concussion
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|TE Greg Dulcich*
|Hamstring/Foot
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|OT Alex Palczewski*
|Knee
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|RB Samaje Perine
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|WR Courtland Sutton
|Concussion
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|RB Dwayne Washington
|Illness
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
* - Player is on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more