Week 13 Injury Report | Chargers at Patriots: Keenan Allen Does Not Practice on Wednesday

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots as we head into Week 13 of the 2023 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR Keenan Allen
|Quadricep
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|G/T Zack Bailey
|Back
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|TE Gerald Everett
|Shoulder
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|WR Quentin Johnston
|Ribs/ Fingers
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|LB Eric Kendricks
|Knee
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|OLB Khalil Mack
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|LB Kenneth Murray Jr.
|Shoulder
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|DL Otito Ogbonnia
|Knee
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Wrist
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|T Rashawn Slater
|Back
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|TE Nick Vannett
|Concussion
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|S JT Woods*
|Illness
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
* - Player is on Reserve/ Non-Football Illness
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|C David Andrews
|Foot
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|LB Ja'Whaun Bentley
|Hamstring
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|LB Chris Board
|Back
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|WR Kayshon Boutte
|Shoulder
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|OL Trent Brown
|Ankle/ Chest
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|WR Demario Douglas
|Concussion
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|RB Ezekiel Elliot
|Thigh
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|WR Ty Montgomery II
|Illness
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|OL Riley Reiff**
|Knee
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|WR Matthew Slater
|Ankle
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|OL Sidy Sow
|Ankle
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DL Deatrich Wise Jr.
|Shoulder
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more