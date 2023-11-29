Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Week 13 Injury Report | Chargers at Patriots: Keenan Allen Does Not Practice on Wednesday

Nov 29, 2023 at 01:39 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

2023 Injury Report

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots as we head into Week 13 of the 2023 season:

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
WR Keenan Allen Quadricep DNP ---- ---- ----
G/T Zack Bailey Back Limited ---- ---- ----
TE Gerald Everett Shoulder Full ---- ---- ----
WR Quentin Johnston Ribs/ Fingers Full ---- ---- ----
LB Eric Kendricks Knee Full ---- ---- ----
OLB Khalil Mack NIR - Rest DNP ---- ---- ----
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. Shoulder Full ---- ---- ----
DL Otito Ogbonnia Knee Full ---- ---- ----
T Trey Pipkins III Wrist Limited ---- ---- ----
T Rashawn Slater Back Limited ---- ---- ----
TE Nick Vannett Concussion DNP ---- ---- ----
S JT Woods* Illness Limited ---- ---- ----

* - Player is on Reserve/ Non-Football Illness

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
C David Andrews Foot Limited ---- ---- ----
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Hamstring Limited ---- ---- ----
LB Chris Board Back Limited ---- ---- ----
WR Kayshon Boutte Shoulder Limited ---- ---- ----
OL Trent Brown Ankle/ Chest Limited ---- ---- ----
WR Demario Douglas Concussion DNP ---- ---- ----
RB Ezekiel Elliot Thigh Limited ---- ---- ----
WR Ty Montgomery II Illness DNP ---- ---- ----
OL Riley Reiff** Knee Limited ---- ---- ----
WR Matthew Slater Ankle Limited ---- ---- ----
OL Sidy Sow Ankle Limited ---- ---- ----
DL Deatrich Wise Jr. Shoulder Limited ---- ---- ----

