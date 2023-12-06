Week 14 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Broncos: Mack, Allen Don't Practice Wednesday

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos as we head into Week 14 of the 2023 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR Keenan Allen
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|G/T Zack Bailey
|Back
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|OLB Justin Hollins
|Chest
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DB Deane Leonard
|Ankle/Heel
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|DL Sebastian Jospeh-Day
|Ankle
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|OLB Khalil Mack
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|LB Kenneth Murray Jr.
|Shoulder
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|Amen Ogbongbeminga
|Hamstring
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|DL Otito Ogbonnia
|Knee
|Limtied
|----
|----
|----
|WR Joshua Palmer*
|Knee
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Wrist
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DB Ja'Sir Taylor
|Illness
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|TE Nick Vannett
|Concussion
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|DL Nick Williams
|Foot
|Full
|----
|----
|----
* - Player is on Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return
DENVER BRONCOS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE Zach Allen
|Elbow
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|OLB Baron Browning
|Wrist
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|T Mike McGlinchey
|Back
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|WR Marvin Mims Jr.
|Ribs
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|RB Samaje Perine
|Knee
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|S Delarrin Turner-Yell
|Back
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|CB Pat Surtain II
|Knee
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
