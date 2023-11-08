Week 10 Injury Report | Chargers vs Lions: Herbert is Only Player Listed

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions as we head into Week 10 of the 2023 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|QB Justin Herbert
|Left Finger
|Full
|----
|----
|----
* - Team did not practice and participation is an estimate.
DETROIT LIONS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Ribs
|Limited
|-----
|----
|----
|G Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|Back
|Limited
|-----
|-----
|-----
|CB Khalil Dorsey
|Knee
|Full
|-----
|-----
|-----
|G Jonah Jackson
|Ankle
|Full
|-----
|-----
|-----
|RB Davis Montgomery
|Ribs
|Full
|-----
|-----
|-----
|C Frank Ragnow
|Toe
|Full
|-----
|-----
|-----
* - The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations
