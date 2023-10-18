Week 7 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Chiefs: Bosa Estimated to be Limited

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs as we head into Week 7 of the 2023 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|OLB Joey Bosa
|Toe
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|C/G Will Clapp
|Ankle
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|S Alohi Gilman
|Heel
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|QB Justin Herbert
|Left Finger
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
|Knee
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|S Raheem Layne
|Knee
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|DB Deane Leonard
|Hamstring
|DNP
|----
|----
|----
|LB Amen Ogbongbeminga
|Hamstring
|Limited
|----
|----
|----
|TE Donald Parham, Jr.
|Wrist
|Full
|----
|----
|----
|T Rashawn Slater
|Ankle
|Full
|----
|----
|----
*- The team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate.
