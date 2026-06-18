How Tuli Tuipulotu is Approaching Contract Talks With the Chargers

Coming off a season like he had, Tuli Tuipulotu is right where he wants to be out on the practice field.
"I love being back," Tuipulotu said. "I miss the guys all the time, so it's been good."
The outside linebacker has been attacking it all throughout the spring, including Organized Team Activities and this past week's mandatory minicamp.
Of course, Tuipulotu is also eligible for a new contract as he enters the 2026 season, which will be his fourth in the NFL. As a 2023 second-round pick, he is set to be in the final year of his rookie deal.
The 23-year-old touched on the subject Thursday after practice, acknowledging that he has thought about the situation.
However, he's leaving those negotiations to his agent and is focused on being with his teammates.
"Yeah, a little bit. I just let my agent, let the guys handle that," Tuipulotu said. "I'm just trying to be here with the team and be close with the guys."
Tuipulotu continues to work after what was his best season yet as a pro in 2025 — and in the blink of an eye, he's entering Year 4 in the NFL.
With a couple of years under his belt, Tuipulotu said he is still trying things out every offseason and did the same over the last couple of months.
"I for sure have been trying to experiment with the offseason, what works best for me," Tuipulotu said. "It's taken me some time to figure out what works. I'm still in that learning mode for the offseason."
Check out the best photos from Day 2 of Chargers Mini-Camp 2026
He posted a career-best 13.0 sacks and 23 quarterbacks hits, recording three multi-sack games including a massive 4.0-sack performance in Week 4 against the Giants.
Tuipulotu also racked up 49 total tackles to go along with 20 tackles for loss, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Pro Football Focus credited him with 17 run stops, which tied for the eighth-most among all edge rushers last season.
But perhaps one of the biggest areas of breakthrough for the 23-year-old last year came from his emergence as a leader.
It's something Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary noticed in his return to the team this offseason.
"The maturity. I think that's part of being in the league for two years, three years, doesn't happen for everybody, but it happens for the right type of guys," O'Leary said. "For Tuli, it's been the same.
"The maturity, he's still got the humor to him and he's still got the same personality, but there's a level of seriousness and level to his approach," O'Leary continued. "He's in the meeting room and he has a good time, but he's also extremely focused on the task at hand.
"He goes on the field and he's got his personality showing," he added. "You can tell the intentionality, detail, aggressiveness to which he attacks everything, to me that's what's really improved for him."
It also goes without mentioning how big of a factor the future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack has been for his development since entering the league.
Tuipulotu was fired up for Mack's return this offseason once again and told a funny story of how he continues to show him respect.
"It's a blessing, I'm going to say it every time," Tuipulotu said. "It's funny you bring that up too, cause today I was carrying his helmet around because I keep trying to remind him that he's my vet still.
"He doesn't like it when I grab his helmet, but I'm still going to do it," he said with a smile.
As the 23-year-old has ascended over his time in the NFL, the conversations with Mack have developed as well.
"It's learning but it's also just having a conversation with him," Tuipulotu said. "I can actually, I'm not saying I'm at his level, but I can have a conversation with him when it comes to football.
"Like what we see on the field, what we're getting from offenses and stuff," Tuipulotu added. "We're getting there."
Tuipulotu and Mack have shown what they can do as a tandem with the Bolts and now have been working in another high-level addition in Akheem Mesidor.
The 2026 Chargers first round pick could be seen throughout the offseason working closely with both Mack and Tuipulotu on the practice field throughout the offseason program.
After showing what kind of havoc three pass rusher packages can cause last season, Tuipulotu is excited about what Mesidor brings to the table and looking forward to how they can mix and match.
"It's going to help a lot," Tuipulotu said about Mesidor. "It's cool cause we can figure out what I'm good at inside and what he's good at inside and we could really mix and match. For certain plays, we can do, 'He's inside cause he can do this better, I can be inside cause I do that better.'
"It really don't matter," Tuipulotu added. "I could go inside, outside, it don't matter to me."
It's going to be a wait and see in terms of what happens with Tuipulotu and the Chargers.
As far as potential scenarios down the road, he said "time will tell," as he was also asked if he had a timeline in mind.
But he made it clear that he wants to around his teammates he gets himself ready for the 2026 season.
"I don't know [a timeline], but I'm going to be here," Tuipulotu said. "I'm going to be with the team."