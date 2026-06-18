How Tuli Tuipulotu is Approaching Contract Talks With the Chargers

Tuipulotu and Mack have shown what they can do as a tandem with the Bolts and now have been working in another high-level addition in Akheem Mesidor.

The 2026 Chargers first round pick could be seen throughout the offseason working closely with both Mack and Tuipulotu on the practice field throughout the offseason program.

After showing what kind of havoc three pass rusher packages can cause last season, Tuipulotu is excited about what Mesidor brings to the table and looking forward to how they can mix and match.

"It's going to help a lot," Tuipulotu said about Mesidor. "It's cool cause we can figure out what I'm good at inside and what he's good at inside and we could really mix and match. For certain plays, we can do, 'He's inside cause he can do this better, I can be inside cause I do that better.'

"It really don't matter," Tuipulotu added. "I could go inside, outside, it don't matter to me."

It's going to be a wait and see in terms of what happens with Tuipulotu and the Chargers.

As far as potential scenarios down the road, he said "time will tell," as he was also asked if he had a timeline in mind.

But he made it clear that he wants to around his teammates he gets himself ready for the 2026 season.