5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 9

The Chargers are 0-7 this season.
Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 9.
1. What happened in Week 8?
The Chargers once again found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard.
Now, seven games into the 2026 season, the Bolts are 0-7 and remain the NFL's only winless team.
The Chargers lost 24-9 on Sunday against the Rams in a game they lead early, but a rough end to the first half bled over into a disappointing second-half effort.
Leading 9-3, the Bolts defense allowed a last-second touchdown before halftime and then gave up another scoring drive coming out of the break.
The Chargers offense, which had managed just three field goals in the first half, failed to even reach the red zone in the final two quarters.
The Bolts offense has not found the end zone since the third quarter of Week 5.
2. What is ailing the offense?
Well, pretty much everything.
The lack of touchdowns recently means the offense ranks last in the NFL in points per game at 14.1.
But turnovers have also plagued the unit as they have a league-high 17 so far this season.
Justin Herbert threw two more interceptions Sunday — which directly led to 10 Rams points — and leads all quarterbacks with 10 picks this year.
"I've got to be smarter with the ball," Herbert said.
He later added: "It's just bad decisions, poor mistakes by me and something that I have to clean up."
Overall, the Bolts offense has been disappointing across the board.
As of Monday morning, the Chargers rank last in EPA per play (-0.209) and success rate (39.5 percent).
3. Is the defense playing well?
For the most part.
While the unit was hampered by those back-to-back touchdown drives, Chris O'Leary's unit played well for the majority of Sunday's game.
Tarheeb Still had his first interception of the year while Tuli Tuipulotu had a sack.
But the unit continues to be hurt by short fields and a few lapses here and there in games.
Overall, the Chargers defense ranks ninth in both EPA per play (-0.023) and success rate (45.8 percent).
4. Who do the Chargers play in Week 9?
The Bolts will see a familiar foe as the Houston Texans come to town.
The teams met in the playoffs after the 2024 season and they played at SoFi Stadium in Week 17 of the 2025 season.
The Bolts are still looking for success against Houston in the Jim Harbaugh Era as the Chargers dropped both of those meetings.
The Texans did not play in Week 8 and had a 2-5 record entering the bye week.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
5. How about draft picks?
As mentioned above, the Chargers are now the NFL's only team without a win in 2026.
As a result, based on the league standings, the Chargers currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
The Chargers currently have seven picks in that draft, including all their own pick in the first five rounds.
According to The Athletic's projection model, the Bolts are most likely to finish with the No. 2 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.