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5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 9

Here is what you need to know about the Chargers ahead of a Week 9 home game against the Texans

Nov 02, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersTexansWeek9

The Chargers are 0-7 this season.

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 9.

1. What happened in Week 8?

The Chargers once again found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard.

Now, seven games into the 2026 season, the Bolts are 0-7 and remain the NFL's only winless team.

The Chargers lost 24-9 on Sunday against the Rams in a game they lead early, but a rough end to the first half bled over into a disappointing second-half effort.

Leading 9-3, the Bolts defense allowed a last-second touchdown before halftime and then gave up another scoring drive coming out of the break.

The Chargers offense, which had managed just three field goals in the first half, failed to even reach the red zone in the final two quarters.

The Bolts offense has not found the end zone since the third quarter of Week 5.

2. What is ailing the offense?

Well, pretty much everything.

The lack of touchdowns recently means the offense ranks last in the NFL in points per game at 14.1.

But turnovers have also plagued the unit as they have a league-high 17 so far this season.

Justin Herbert threw two more interceptions Sunday — which directly led to 10 Rams points — and leads all quarterbacks with 10 picks this year.

"I've got to be smarter with the ball," Herbert said.

He later added: "It's just bad decisions, poor mistakes by me and something that I have to clean up."

Overall, the Bolts offense has been disappointing across the board.

As of Monday morning, the Chargers rank last in EPA per play (-0.209) and success rate (39.5 percent).

3. Is the defense playing well?

For the most part.

While the unit was hampered by those back-to-back touchdown drives, Chris O'Leary's unit played well for the majority of Sunday's game.

Tarheeb Still had his first interception of the year while Tuli Tuipulotu had a sack.

But the unit continues to be hurt by short fields and a few lapses here and there in games.

Overall, the Chargers defense ranks ninth in both EPA per play (-0.023) and success rate (45.8 percent).

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4. Who do the Chargers play in Week 9?

The Bolts will see a familiar foe as the Houston Texans come to town.

The teams met in the playoffs after the 2024 season and they played at SoFi Stadium in Week 17 of the 2025 season.

The Bolts are still looking for success against Houston in the Jim Harbaugh Era as the Chargers dropped both of those meetings.

The Texans did not play in Week 8 and had a 2-5 record entering the bye week.

Photos: Chargers Face Rams in Battle of Los Angeles

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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P JK Scott (16)
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P JK Scott (16)

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LS Josh Harris (47)

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LS Josh Harris (47)

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RB Kimani Vidal (28) and LS Josh Harris (47)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28) and LS Josh Harris (47)

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LS Josh Harris (47), P JK Scott (16) and LB Troy Dye (43)
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LS Josh Harris (47), P JK Scott (16) and LB Troy Dye (43)

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LS Josh Harris (47) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

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OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S Tony Jefferson (23)

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S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

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CB Tarheeb Still (4), DB Elijah Molden (2) and CB Cam Hart (20)

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CB Tarheeb Still (4) and CB Cam Hart (20)

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CB Cam Hart (20)

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CB Cam Hart (20)

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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

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CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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S Tony Jefferson (23), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), LB Daiyan Henley (0), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), LB Daiyan Henley (0), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

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S Tony Jefferson (23), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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S Tony Jefferson (23), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
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CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

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T Travis Burke (77), G Cole Strange (69), G Logan Taylor (65) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
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T Travis Burke (77), G Cole Strange (69), G Logan Taylor (65) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

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S Genesis Smith (22)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

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S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Isas Waxter (37)

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CB Isas Waxter (37), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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CB Isas Waxter (37), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

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OLB Caleb Murphy (50)
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OLB Caleb Murphy (50)

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S RJ Mickens (27)

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T Travis Burke (77) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)

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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

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T Joe Alt (76)
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T Joe Alt (76)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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DL Justin Eboigbe (92), DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
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DL Justin Eboigbe (92), DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

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DL Nick Barrett (91)

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DL Nick Barrett (91)
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DL Nick Barrett (91)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88), G Cole Strange (69), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Logan Taylor (65)
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TE Charlie Kolar (88), G Cole Strange (69), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Logan Taylor (65)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

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K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

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K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

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LB Troy Dye (43)

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QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

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WR Tre Harris (9)

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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Tre Harris (9)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

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RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Caleb Murphy (50) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
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OLB Caleb Murphy (50) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
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P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and LS Josh Harris (47)
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K Cameron Dicker (11) and LS Josh Harris (47)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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CB Isas Waxter (37)

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CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and CB Isas Waxter (37)
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CB Tarheeb Still (4) and CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
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CB Cam Hart (20) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

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RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
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RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Logan Taylor (65)
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G Logan Taylor (65)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
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K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
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S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and CB Isas Waxter (37)
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S Tony Jefferson (23) and CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20), S Tony Jefferson (23), CB Isas Waxter (37) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
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CB Cam Hart (20), S Tony Jefferson (23), CB Isas Waxter (37) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
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DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
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WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
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WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
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OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
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S Tony Jefferson (23) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S RJ Mickens (27)
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CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), S RJ Mickens (27), CB Tarheeb Still (4) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), S RJ Mickens (27), CB Tarheeb Still (4) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
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OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
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WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
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DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
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DL Teair Tart (93) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
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DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
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DL Teair Tart (93) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
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S RJ Mickens (27)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
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S RJ Mickens (27)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
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RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
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QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
165 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Derius Davis (12)
166 / 184

WR Derius Davis (12)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
167 / 184

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
168 / 184

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
169 / 184

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
170 / 184

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32) and WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
171 / 184

S Kendall Williamson (32) and WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32)
172 / 184

S Kendall Williamson (32)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32)
173 / 184

S Kendall Williamson (32)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
174 / 184

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
175 / 184

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
176 / 184

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
177 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
178 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
179 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
180 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
181 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
182 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
183 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
184 / 184

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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5. How about draft picks?

As mentioned above, the Chargers are now the NFL's only team without a win in 2026.

As a result, based on the league standings, the Chargers currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Chargers currently have seven picks in that draft, including all their own pick in the first five rounds.

According to The Athletic's projection model, the Bolts are most likely to finish with the No. 2 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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