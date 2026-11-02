5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 9

The Chargers are 0-7 this season.

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts ahead of Week 9.

1. What happened in Week 8?

The Chargers once again found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard.

Now, seven games into the 2026 season, the Bolts are 0-7 and remain the NFL's only winless team.

The Chargers lost 24-9 on Sunday against the Rams in a game they lead early, but a rough end to the first half bled over into a disappointing second-half effort.

Leading 9-3, the Bolts defense allowed a last-second touchdown before halftime and then gave up another scoring drive coming out of the break.

The Chargers offense, which had managed just three field goals in the first half, failed to even reach the red zone in the final two quarters.

The Bolts offense has not found the end zone since the third quarter of Week 5.

2. What is ailing the offense?

Well, pretty much everything.

The lack of touchdowns recently means the offense ranks last in the NFL in points per game at 14.1.

But turnovers have also plagued the unit as they have a league-high 17 so far this season.

Justin Herbert threw two more interceptions Sunday — which directly led to 10 Rams points — and leads all quarterbacks with 10 picks this year.

"I've got to be smarter with the ball," Herbert said.

He later added: "It's just bad decisions, poor mistakes by me and something that I have to clean up."

Overall, the Bolts offense has been disappointing across the board.