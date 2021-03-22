Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What the Addition of Corey Linsley Means for Justin Herbert

Mar 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM
ESPN NFL Nation reporters Brooke Pryor and Rob Demovsky joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss a pair of new additions to Los Angeles' offensive line.

Pryor shared insight on guard Matt Feiler, who spent the last five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Demovsky, who covers the Green Bay Packers, reacted to the Chargers signing All-Pro center Corey Linsley.

Watch or listen to the interview wherever you get your podcasts. Highlights are below.

Feiler's Versatility (1:03)

Pryor: "I think unheralded is the perfect word to describe Matt Feiler. I mean, this is a guy that was an undrafted free agent out of a Division II college. So, he's used to that label, but I think the thing that makes him so valuable and the reason why the Chargers gave him a good contract is that he's so versatile.

"I mean, he was the right tackle in 2019, started there all season. Then the Steelers had some guys retire, leave, guys like Ramon Foster and B.J. Finney and they kicked him inside to left guard and he started there all season. And it looks like the Chargers are going to keep him at guard if I'm reading things correctly. They announced him as a guard, which makes sense. He was a really good guard, but I was watching film from him when he was playing tackle two seasons ago and he can really move guys."

On Linsley (13:21)

Demovsky: "Obviously, Aaron Rodgers gets all the credit here, right? I mean, he's Aaron Rodgers. But if you ask Aaron Rodgers who helps him the most in terms of getting things set up and reading things at the line of scrimmage – and you know how good Rodgers is pre-snap at diagnosing things – he would tell you that Corey Linsley is just as important in doing that."

Related Links

What Linsley's Presence Will Mean to Justin Herbert (14:31)

Demovsky: "It's invaluable, really. I mean, just to have someone that smart and that dedicated to studying. I mean, he puts the effort in. He is more prepared than anybody on that offense and he'll be great for Justin in the sense that it will provide a comfort in that Justin may say, 'Well, I think I see this,' but he needs the confirmation. All young players, regardless of how talented they are – and he's obviously talented off the charts and he showed that – but you sort of need that, 'Yeah, am I seeing what I think I'm seeing?' and Corey will provide that for him."

Photos: Best of Matt Feiler

Browse through photos of the Chargers new lineman, Matt Feiler, who spent his last six seasons in Pittsburgh.

news

Why Joey Bosa Has 'Strong Case' for NFL's Best Defensive End 

"I think he's the most technically sound guy that we have in the league right now in terms of using his hands."
news

Options for the Chargers at No. 13 Overall: 'Someone's Getting Pushed Down'

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson discusses who may be available in the 2021 NFL Draft when the Chargers are on the clock in the first round.
news

With No NFL Combine, College Pro Days Take Center Stage

While Justin Herbert shined during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, 2021 prospects have only their college pro days to make a final impression.
news

Hank Bauer Shares Memories of Chargers Players, Coaches Lost in 2021

Bauer, who was teammates with Doug "Moosie" Wilkerson, has been a member of the Chargers family as a player, coach and broadcaster.
news

Where Would Justin Herbert Go in a 2020 Re-Draft?

USA Today Draft Wire's Luke Easterling joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly."
news

How Joe Lombardi's Saints Influence Will Benefit Justin Herbert, Chargers

Los Angeles' new offensive coordinator spent 12 seasons with Sean Payton and Drew Brees.
news

How New Head Coach Brandon Staley Will Benefit Justin Herbert

The Athletic's Robert Mays shares his insight on Brandon Staley and his fit with the Chargers.
news

Michelle Beisner-Buck Talks Her Career on the Sidelines and Beyond

The NFL features reporter spoke with Hayley Elwood about her unique career path, how her dance background influences her work today, and advice she has for those looking to pursue a career in sports broadcasting.

