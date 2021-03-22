What the Addition of Corey Linsley Means for Justin Herbert

What Linsley's Presence Will Mean to Justin Herbert (14:31)

Demovsky: "It's invaluable, really. I mean, just to have someone that smart and that dedicated to studying. I mean, he puts the effort in. He is more prepared than anybody on that offense and he'll be great for Justin in the sense that it will provide a comfort in that Justin may say, 'Well, I think I see this,' but he needs the confirmation. All young players, regardless of how talented they are – and he's obviously talented off the charts and he showed that – but you sort of need that, 'Yeah, am I seeing what I think I'm seeing?' and Corey will provide that for him."