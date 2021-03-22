What the Addition of Corey Linsley Means for Justin Herbert

ESPN NFL Nation reporters Brooke Pryor and Rob Demovsky joined the latest episode of "Chargers Weekly" to discuss a pair of new additions to Los Angeles' offensive line.
Pryor shared insight on guard Matt Feiler, who spent the last five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Demovsky, who covers the Green Bay Packers, reacted to the Chargers signing All-Pro center Corey Linsley.
Watch or listen to the interview wherever you get your podcasts. Highlights are below.
Feiler's Versatility (1:03)
Pryor: "I think unheralded is the perfect word to describe Matt Feiler. I mean, this is a guy that was an undrafted free agent out of a Division II college. So, he's used to that label, but I think the thing that makes him so valuable and the reason why the Chargers gave him a good contract is that he's so versatile.
"I mean, he was the right tackle in 2019, started there all season. Then the Steelers had some guys retire, leave, guys like Ramon Foster and B.J. Finney and they kicked him inside to left guard and he started there all season. And it looks like the Chargers are going to keep him at guard if I'm reading things correctly. They announced him as a guard, which makes sense. He was a really good guard, but I was watching film from him when he was playing tackle two seasons ago and he can really move guys."
On Linsley (13:21)
Demovsky: "Obviously, Aaron Rodgers gets all the credit here, right? I mean, he's Aaron Rodgers. But if you ask Aaron Rodgers who helps him the most in terms of getting things set up and reading things at the line of scrimmage – and you know how good Rodgers is pre-snap at diagnosing things – he would tell you that Corey Linsley is just as important in doing that."
What Linsley's Presence Will Mean to Justin Herbert (14:31)
Demovsky: "It's invaluable, really. I mean, just to have someone that smart and that dedicated to studying. I mean, he puts the effort in. He is more prepared than anybody on that offense and he'll be great for Justin in the sense that it will provide a comfort in that Justin may say, 'Well, I think I see this,' but he needs the confirmation. All young players, regardless of how talented they are – and he's obviously talented off the charts and he showed that – but you sort of need that, 'Yeah, am I seeing what I think I'm seeing?' and Corey will provide that for him."
Browse through photos of the Chargers new lineman, Matt Feiler, who spent his last six seasons in Pittsburgh.
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.