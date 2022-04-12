Which Prospects Fit the Chargers at No. 17 Overall?

On Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross

I think there's going to be at least two offensive tackles, maybe three inside the top 10 and Charles Cross would be my number three after [Ikem] Ekwonu from North Carolina State [and] Evan Neal from Alabama. The more I watch Charles Cross, the more I love him. I know there's some concern there about him getting into the second level, playing in the Air Raid offense, being more of a pass-blocker but I think he has what it takes to improve in the run. I've seen him seek out second-level guys with an intensity that I like because there's another knock floating around on him that maybe he's a little more finesse than an Evan Neal and Ekwonu, but I don't see that. I like Charles Cross. I think he's in an ideal world a plug-and-play right tackle, but I think he's got a shot to start off on the left side."