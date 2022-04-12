Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Which Prospects Fit the Chargers at No. 17 Overall?

Apr 12, 2022 at 02:59 PM
ChargersWeekly_Tease041222

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre were joined by NFL Draft Bible's Ric Serritella on latest episode of Chargers Weekly.

Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you listen to podcasts. Some of the highlights from the conversation with Serritella are below.

Serritella's overall thoughts on the 2022 NFL Draft

"One, I like the depth of the overall class. I know it's not a star-studded, quarterback-heavy upfront draft but looking at our board we had almost 725 draft-eligible players last year with the COVID pandemic. This year, we've got close to 1,500 guys on the board. So, there's twice as many players in this year's draft pool. I think you're going to find some real gems on day three, the undrafted free agency even, at a position like wide receiver that I know the Chargers will be keeping an eye on. I think there's really a lot of good depth there. You see the teams paying top dollar in free agency. It's a good year if you do need a wide receiver. I think there's good depth there.

"Offensively if you need a blocker, offensive tackles are going to come off the board frequently. We're going to see them up top. We're going to see edge rushers fast and furious. I think probably about five [offensive] tackles, five edge rushers and at least three quarterbacks, so there's half of your first round right there."

On LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

"I think if he slides down into the Chargers' range, you definitely have to consider that. And at that upside and the value if you're getting one of the best potential players in the draft in the middle of the first round? It's hard, especially with the Chargers, a team that is on the brink ready to win right now. He is a cornerstone when healthy and a game-changer."

On Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross

I think there's going to be at least two offensive tackles, maybe three inside the top 10 and Charles Cross would be my number three after [Ikem] Ekwonu from North Carolina State [and] Evan Neal from Alabama. The more I watch Charles Cross, the more I love him. I know there's some concern there about him getting into the second level, playing in the Air Raid offense, being more of a pass-blocker but I think he has what it takes to improve in the run. I've seen him seek out second-level guys with an intensity that I like because there's another knock floating around on him that maybe he's a little more finesse than an Evan Neal and Ekwonu, but I don't see that. I like Charles Cross. I think he's in an ideal world a plug-and-play right tackle, but I think he's got a shot to start off on the left side."

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

