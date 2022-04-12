Which Prospects Fit the Chargers at No. 17 Overall?

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre were joined by NFL Draft Bible's Ric Serritella on latest episode of Chargers Weekly.
Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you listen to podcasts. Some of the highlights from the conversation with Serritella are below.
Serritella's overall thoughts on the 2022 NFL Draft
"One, I like the depth of the overall class. I know it's not a star-studded, quarterback-heavy upfront draft but looking at our board we had almost 725 draft-eligible players last year with the COVID pandemic. This year, we've got close to 1,500 guys on the board. So, there's twice as many players in this year's draft pool. I think you're going to find some real gems on day three, the undrafted free agency even, at a position like wide receiver that I know the Chargers will be keeping an eye on. I think there's really a lot of good depth there. You see the teams paying top dollar in free agency. It's a good year if you do need a wide receiver. I think there's good depth there.
"Offensively if you need a blocker, offensive tackles are going to come off the board frequently. We're going to see them up top. We're going to see edge rushers fast and furious. I think probably about five [offensive] tackles, five edge rushers and at least three quarterbacks, so there's half of your first round right there."
On LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
"I think if he slides down into the Chargers' range, you definitely have to consider that. And at that upside and the value if you're getting one of the best potential players in the draft in the middle of the first round? It's hard, especially with the Chargers, a team that is on the brink ready to win right now. He is a cornerstone when healthy and a game-changer."
On Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross
I think there's going to be at least two offensive tackles, maybe three inside the top 10 and Charles Cross would be my number three after [Ikem] Ekwonu from North Carolina State [and] Evan Neal from Alabama. The more I watch Charles Cross, the more I love him. I know there's some concern there about him getting into the second level, playing in the Air Raid offense, being more of a pass-blocker but I think he has what it takes to improve in the run. I've seen him seek out second-level guys with an intensity that I like because there's another knock floating around on him that maybe he's a little more finesse than an Evan Neal and Ekwonu, but I don't see that. I like Charles Cross. I think he's in an ideal world a plug-and-play right tackle, but I think he's got a shot to start off on the left side."
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.