How the NFL is Advancing Diversity & Pipeline Development

"I think it's limitless. I think one of the things that's similar to when you talk about Black quarterbacks and when you talk about where we're wanting to go with Black coaches, is the one day when you're not having to separate, 'These are how many women and these are how many men,' it's, 'These are how many people are really doing their thing and they're qualified.' And some happen to be women. Because that's what we're talking about.

"These women are trailblazers in spaces where they are so good. And it's not women that have gotten them to the table. Their talent and their tenacity and dedication to this game got them to the table ... This is football, we're a very competitive sport and we want the best of the best. They're looking at this pool of talent and saying, 'Oh, she is the best. I want her.' That's what I think is exciting. It's just limitless."