How Derwin James is "Versatility Personified" According to Michele Tafoya

Nov 19, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

Michele Tafoya, sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football on NBC, joined the latest episode of "Playmakers" and discussed the primetime matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers.

With the status of so many players still up in the air on both teams, Tafoya talked about the craziness of that. She also discussed the uniqueness of Derwin James, how special it is seeing a season through knowing she'll be on the call for Super Bowl LVI, and more.

Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Full video episodes are available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel.

Highlights from the conversation are below:

On Derwin James' versatility

"I just like players who are versatile and he is versatility personified. All of his teammates will tell you that. The energy that he exudes, he just has a massive impact. Some of these players, they just have an 'it factor.' You can have athletic ability, you can have smarts, you can have longevity, but there is something called an it factor and some of these guys just have it and I think he does."

On how she's heard teammates describe James

"It's interesting to hear different descriptions of him from energetic, to versatile, to loving - that he's a really loving teammate who cares about his family and the people around him. I'm eager to see how he sparks this defense."

