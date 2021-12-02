Why Has the Showdown Between the Chargers and Bengals Been Circled Since Spring?

Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Bengals beat reporter for The Enquirer, joined the latest episode of "Playmakers" and discussed the Week 13 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals.
Conway shared heavy insight on the Bolts' opponent, but also discussed what she's anticipating in this game including key storylines like the sophomore showdown between quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow.
Highlights from the conversation are below:
On the matchup between the Chargers and Bengals
"I remember circling this matchup even before we knew what the Chargers would be [record-wise.] If you looked at the amount of talent the Chargers have, I remember this game being one where [I felt] this could be one the Bengals would struggle to win. Now, you factor in the major storylines of Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow with them being taken in the same draft class, all of those stories. And now, with the AFC Wild Card picture here, I think the winner of this game is gonna make the playoffs. The Chargers could get hot, the Bengals certainly are hot, and that head-to-head matchup is gonna be critical.
"I anticipate this being a very close game. I think Brandon Staley is gonna have some things defensively the Bengals haven't seen yet, and now on the other side of it, the Bengals secondary of it is gonna be really tested with those good wide receivers the Chargers have. I think it's gonna be a really good game."
On what she thinks could be deciding factors in this game
"I think this game is gonna come down to turnovers … I just have a feeling, because the quarterbacks are so good, this game is gonna come down to whoever has the ball last. I think if either team gives the offense of the opposing team one more opportunity to take the field, because these offenses are so good, I envision this game being a shootout in the 40-point [range.] I think it's gonna come down to turnovers and whoever turns the ball over the least is gonna win this game."
