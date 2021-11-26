Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Join the Corey Linsley Matching Gift Challenge with the Chargers Impact Fund for CASA

Nov 26, 2021 at 08:04 AM
Anna Linsley and her husband, Chargers center Corey Linsley, are still relatively new to the Chargers and Southern California, but have wasted no time giving back to the community.

In support of November being the month of giving, Anna recently joined Playmakers to discuss why philanthropy is so important to them, specifically, their work with CASA associations.

CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, is an organization which appoints certified volunteers to advocate in the best interests of children, since they cannot speak for themselves. Many of these children are in foster care and have experienced abuse or neglect. In L.A. County, 30,000 children, who have been abused or neglected, are under the jurisdiction of the Dependency Court.

The Linsleys started their work with CASA Brown County when Corey was with the Green Bay Packers, even getting certified to become advocates themselves. They've since gone on to work with CASA L.A. and CASA OC.

And here's how you can get involved.

From now through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, you can join the Corey Linsley Matching Gift Challenge as donations of up to $60,000 will be matched by the Linsleys and Chargers Impact Fund. Donations will benefit those two Southern California CASAs.

Donors will be entered into an opportunity drawing to win signed footballs/replica helmets or tickets to primetime Thursday Night Football game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on December 16.

Check out the full interview with Anna below or wherever you get your podcasts.

