How Has Justin Herbert Cemented Himself as one of the Top QBs in the NFL?

Lindsay Rhodes, host of The NFL Rhodes Show podcast and DirecTV Fantasy Zone, joined the latest episode of "Playmakers" and discussed the Week 8 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rhodes also likened the Chargers to a new favorite TV show she's tuning into each week, and is openly looking for suggestions for a Bolts-themed fan club name.
Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Full video episodes are available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel.
Highlights from the conversation are below:
On Justin Herbert
"He is an ascending quarterback. He is someone we are going to be talking about for years to come that is going to be in the conversation of the top quarterbacks of the league. When everyone puts their lists together, he's one of those names that's gonna come up for years.
"When those big moments come up on third down, he nails it. He's so clutch. He's just a special talent. He throws a beautiful ball, he makes big plays, I just love him."
On Brandon Staley
"How can you not like Brandon Staley? I don't know how anyone could listen to Staley talk about anything, about football, about how he handled the question about Gruden, all of it, [and not like it?]
"Every time he opens his mouth, I'm like if I were a fan of a team, I would want my head coach to [respond that way] to that particular question. I just love him. I love how aggressive he is. I love all the fourth downs."
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.