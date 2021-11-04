How Familiarity Abounds in Chargers-Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles on-air personality Ella DiGiovanni joined the latest episode of "Playmakers" and discussed the Week 9 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Eagles.
DiGiovanni previewed the Bolts' opponent this week and discussed the reunions between the two teams, including Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen facing off against their former team, as well as the bond between Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.
Highlights from the conversation are below:
On Justin Herbert
"[Shane] Steichen spoke a lot about Justin Herbert, and if there's anyone who's familiar with Justin Herbert, it's Shane Steichen. He talked about his big arm and ability to stand tall in the pocket even when there's a blitz coming, and the usage of his eyes and things like that.
"Obviously, [familiarity] is definitely helpful, but it's a new system in L.A., and so it's gonna take your natural film study and game planning for the week like it's any other team."
On how Philip Rivers helped Steichen grow as a coach
"He said when you're coaching a quarterback like Philip Rivers, you have to be on your game at all times, because he's a quarterback who's seen basically everything in the league. He said Philip Rivers was such a great challenge for him to find those nuggets in preparing for a game."
