Communication is Key for Corey Linsley & Matt Feiler

"It takes everybody, but when we get up to the line of scrimmage, my most important job is to get everybody on the same page. If guys have questions, communicate with everybody on the offensive line — and the quarterback, as well — effectively. Communication is key. I can reach guys in pass block, but it doesn't mean anything if everybody isn't on the same page and we're all going in different directions. That's the biggest thing on my plate that I have to take care of."

Feiler brings versatility not only with positions but with sides of the line as well, as he mentioned he's played both on the left and right. He also worked his way from undrafted free agent to starter in the NFL and credits Hall of Fame guard Mike Munchak, who was Feiler's offensive line coach for a few seasons in Pittsburgh, for his success.

But as he now joins this Chargers line, he, like Linsley, referenced the importance of communication as they adjust to working together.