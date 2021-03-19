Communication is Key for Corey Linsley & Matt Feiler

"We've got to get better up front, some of it is talent. There are different ways to approach that."
That was general manager Tom Telesco discussing the state of the Chargers offensive line shortly after the 2020 season ended.
Fast forward two months, and the Chargers approached some help via free agency with the additions of Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler.
The All-Pro center, Linsley, joins the Bolts after spending the last seven seasons in Green Bay. Feiler spent time at tackle and guard during his tenure in Pittsburgh with the Steelers but will play guard for the Chargers.
Linsley adds to the veteran presence on the offensive line and detailed what qualities he's bringing out to L.A.
"I try to communicate as quickly as I can," Linsley said. "I feel like that's the most important thing for a center, (is) to be able to identify the front and get everybody on the same page as quickly as you possibly can. That's something that I've taken pride in.
"It takes everybody, but when we get up to the line of scrimmage, my most important job is to get everybody on the same page. If guys have questions, communicate with everybody on the offensive line — and the quarterback, as well — effectively. Communication is key. I can reach guys in pass block, but it doesn't mean anything if everybody isn't on the same page and we're all going in different directions. That's the biggest thing on my plate that I have to take care of."
Feiler brings versatility not only with positions but with sides of the line as well, as he mentioned he's played both on the left and right. He also worked his way from undrafted free agent to starter in the NFL and credits Hall of Fame guard Mike Munchak, who was Feiler's offensive line coach for a few seasons in Pittsburgh, for his success.
But as he now joins this Chargers line, he, like Linsley, referenced the importance of communication as they adjust to working together.
"As long as we keep the communication open between everybody — to me, that's the way that we all get on the same page and have the same goal," Feiler said. "Once we all get the same goal and the same mindset, everything will start clicking."
