A "New Guard of NFL Coaches" on Display in Browns-Chargers

Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal joined the latest episode of "Playmakers" and discussed the Week 5 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.
Ridenour previewed the Bolts' opponent this week and also discussed the next generation of coaches we're seeing in Brandon Staley and Kevin Stefanski.
Highlights from the conversation are below:
Staley & Stefanski
"[Brandon] Staley's a John Carroll guy. It sort of feels like it's a homecoming even though it's in L.A. ... It feels like we're kind of seeing the new guard of NFL coaches here. With [Stefanski as] coach of the year, to another new up and coming coach [Staley,] I feel like it's gonna be a good snapshot into these guys who will be battling it out in the future."
On pressure being a factor in this game
"I think it's going to be big. Especially because the Browns offensive line is regarded as one of the best in the league but they have not played like it at this point. [Left tackle] Jed Wills sprained his left ankle in the opener and he hasn't been the same since ... The guy who filled in for him Sunday is a rookie fourth-round pick. That's been an issue. [Right tackle] Jack Conklin's had some rough games.
"I think this [game] might be decided by the defenses. The Browns are on a roll defensively. I feel like they're finally putting all this talent together. I actually think the defensive side of the ball is going to be a huge and may be a determining factor in who wins."
