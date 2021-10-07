Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

A "New Guard of NFL Coaches" on Display in Browns-Chargers

Oct 07, 2021 at 09:48 AM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

100721_Playmakers_CMS

Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal joined the latest episode of "Playmakers" and discussed the Week 5 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ridenour previewed the Bolts' opponent this week and also discussed the next generation of coaches we're seeing in Brandon Staley and Kevin Stefanski.

Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Full video episodes are available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel.

Highlights from the conversation are below:

Staley & Stefanski

"[Brandon] Staley's a John Carroll guy. It sort of feels like it's a homecoming even though it's in L.A. ... It feels like we're kind of seeing the new guard of NFL coaches here. With [Stefanski as] coach of the year, to another new up and coming coach [Staley,] I feel like it's gonna be a good snapshot into these guys who will be battling it out in the future."

On pressure being a factor in this game

"I think it's going to be big. Especially because the Browns offensive line is regarded as one of the best in the league but they have not played like it at this point. [Left tackle] Jed Wills sprained his left ankle in the opener and he hasn't been the same since ... The guy who filled in for him Sunday is a rookie fourth-round pick. That's been an issue. [Right tackle] Jack Conklin's had some rough games.

"I think this [game] might be decided by the defenses. The Browns are on a roll defensively. I feel like they're finally putting all this talent together. I actually think the defensive side of the ball is going to be a huge and may be a determining factor in who wins."

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Why Were Some Experts "Wrong" About Justin Herbert?

ESPN's Laura Rutledge admits why she and others got it wrong about the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

ESPN's Steve Levy: Chargers 'One of the Stories of the League' Entering MNF

The voice of "Monday Night Football" joined the latest episode of Chargers Weekly.
news

How the Rapport was Forged between Justin Herbert & Keenan Allen

NFL on CBS lead reporter Tracy Wolfson shares insight on the Week 3 divisional game between the Chargers and Chiefs.
news

Opposing View From Dallas: What the Chargers Should Expect From the Cowboys Offense

ESPN's Ed Werder joined the Week 2 edition of Chargers Weekly.
news

How Justin Herbert is Going to Give Cowboys "Quite the Test"

USA Today NFL & Dallas Cowboys reporter Jori Epstein gives the lowdown on the Week 2 matchup between the Cowboys and Chargers.
news

Opposing View From Washington: 'Healthy Amount of Respect' for Justin Herbert, Wide Receivers

The radio voice of the Washington Football Team Bram Weinstein joined the Week 1 edition of Chargers Weekly.
news

What Does Leadership Look Like on the Chargers?

Chargers radio sideline reporter Shannon Farren discusses what Justin Herbert and Derwin James bring to the Bolts from that perspective.
news

Could 'A Big Breakout Year' Be Coming for WR Mike Williams?

NFL Media's Marcas Grant tells you where to draft the Chargers' offensive stars in fantasy football.
news

Four Key Position Battles in the Chargers' Preseason Finale at Seattle

This week's "mega roundtable" discusses position battles to watch against the Seahawks.
news

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez: Justin Herbert 'Doesn't Even Realize How Good He Is'

"He's got every club in the bag. He's got every throw in the bag and he's still learning."
news

Ian Rapoport on How the NFL Views 'Rock Star' Derwin James

"If he stays healthy, you're looking at Defensive Player of the Year kind of talent."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
Latest News
Advertising