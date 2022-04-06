Katie Sylvan Making Her Mark from NFL League Office to Chargers

"The Junior Rotational Program is a two-year rotational program for recent college graduates to come in out of school and experience different sides of the NFL and its business in order to really understand the innerworkings of a sport league. I came in and rotated through broadcasting where they dealt with network partnerships and schedule making and then ended up in labor finance where they set the salary cap each year.

"Ultimately, for my full-time role, I ended up in the management council in the NFL where we're responsible once the salary cap is set, for administering that on a day-to-day basis and managing that. I was dealing with teams on a day-to-day basis with contracts and the salary cap.