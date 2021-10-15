Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Trust & 'Honesty' on Display in Bolts-Ravens

Oct 15, 2021
Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network joined the latest episode of "Playmakers" and discussed the Week 6 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens.

Kinkhabwala previewed the Bolts' opponent this week and also discussed how she sees this game playing out.

Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Full video episodes are available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel.

Highlights from the conversation are below:

On the impact of trust on fourth downs

"It feels like both [coaches] are men who really truly approach their team with honesty and absolutely have their backs. The way that [Brandon Staley] goes for it on fourth down ... I said to Keenan Allen, 'Do you ever wonder what is he thinking?' And he said to me, 'Every single time I'm wondering what he's thinking!'

"But the message, the statement, that a coach is making when he goes for it on fourth down like that isn't just, 'I believe in the math.' It's, 'I believe in my players. Even when my players maybe don't believe in a 4th-and-9, I believe in a 4th-and-9.'"

On Brandon Staley

"Going back to the way Brandon Staley responded to the Jon Gruden question this week ... These are not easy things to talk about. And yet when Brandon Staley was asked about it, he just went on and on. This is not a guy who has tenure in the league. This is not a guy who has a huge, long history. This is not a guy who has a personal track record that sort of enables him to say whatever he wants to say.

"He was just about as authentic and sincere as one could be. I don't think that that's just about standing on a podium. I think that your players recognize that. Your players respond to that."

