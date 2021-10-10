CBS Sports' Kevin Harlan: Chargers Riding Momentum into Week 5

"I heard him the other day with Dan Patrick and he, like his quarterback, comes across very humble and not too taken by the moment; secure and confident with a nice, easy way about him. And certainly what he does on the field with X's and O's and defense is carrying over. It's interesting, he had [Aaron Donald] and [Jalen] Ramsey and now he's got [Joey] Bosa and he's got Derwin [James Jr.], right? So he's got like these – I don't know if you call them bookends, top and bottom, front and back. But he's got these two important components. When you got somebody who can shut down a quarter of the field and an edge rusher. Those are two important things to notch and he has done that again.