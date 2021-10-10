CBS Sports' Kevin Harlan: Chargers Riding Momentum into Week 5

CBS Sports' Kevin Harlan joined the latest edition of Chargers Weekly to preview Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns from SoFi Stadium.
Harlan will be on the call Sunday along with Trent Green and Melanie Collins. Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts. Matt "Money" Smith will serve as co-host of Chargers Weekly all season long.
Full video episodes are available on Chargers.com and the team's official YouTube channel. In addition to Harlan (14:05), Trench Warfare's Brandon Thorn (31:24) and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy (45:18) were this week's guests.
Among the topics with Harlan, his impressions of head coach Brandon Staley and the "momentum" the Chargers have entering their Week 5 matchup with the Browns:
"I heard him the other day with Dan Patrick and he, like his quarterback, comes across very humble and not too taken by the moment; secure and confident with a nice, easy way about him. And certainly what he does on the field with X's and O's and defense is carrying over. It's interesting, he had [Aaron Donald] and [Jalen] Ramsey and now he's got [Joey] Bosa and he's got Derwin [James Jr.], right? So he's got like these – I don't know if you call them bookends, top and bottom, front and back. But he's got these two important components. When you got somebody who can shut down a quarter of the field and an edge rusher. Those are two important things to notch and he has done that again.
"And as you two know when you get momentum in this league, it is very hard to stop it. And it's imposing a lot of times and you find ways. And I just get that sense with the Chargers. The division's not too big. The city's not too big. The new stadium isn't too awe inspiring. They're just playing football and believing in what the other's doing and confidence and they just have a momentum right now that I think will last throughout the season."
Check out the best photos from the Bolts final Week 5 practice on Friday at Hoag Performance Center.
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.