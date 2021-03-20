Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Transactions

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Mar 20, 2021 at 09:59 AM
Chargers Communications
The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with guard Oday Aboushi.

Oday Aboushi

# G

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 308 lbs
  • College: Virginia

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft. He also played in a pair of playoff games with Houston in 2016. Aboushi most recently started 10 games over the last two seasons with Detroit, helping keep Matthew Stafford upright in 2020 to top 4,000 passing yards.

The Virginia product saw his most significant action as a rookie in 2014 for his hometown Jets, playing in 15 games with 10 starts, while being charged with just one penalty on the year. Collegiately, Aboushi earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition twice with the Cavaliers, first-team as a senior and second-team as a junior.

