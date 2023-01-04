Chargers 'Hearts Go Out' to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin After Monday Night

The Chargers organization have provided multiple resources for their players and coaches in the past few days.

Eugene Yim, a Chargers team physician, spoke to the team Wednesday morning.

Herb Martin, the Chargers team clinician, is always readily available, as is Arthur Hightower, the Senior Director of Player Engagement. Team chaplain George Gregory also provided resources.

"We have a tremendous team in-house, led by Dr. Herb Martin, and with Dr. Yim on the medical side of things," Staley said. "From a mental health standpoint, with Arthur Hightower, what you want to establish with your guys is that when something like this happens, everyone handles it differently.

"Some people want to handle it right away, some people might need some space, some people need to do it 1-on-1, some need it do it in small groups or a big group," Staley added. "You just want to make sure that you offer all of those avenues for your players, and that it's not just today that you're talking about it, that you're available for them throughout. It's that consistency of your presence and understanding that we're all in it together."

Joseph-Day added: "The Chargers did such a great job today, brought in Dr. Yim and explained to us the situation of what exactly happened and how rare that situation is and how freaky that situation is. Dr. Yim described it as, if I'm saying it correctly, like being struck by lightning. The chances of that happening is so miunte and it was a freak accident. Learning about it, talking about it with your brothers and just praying for Damar. I think those things help athletes get through that. I think one thing I really learned was seeing that happen, it made me realize how precious this is, this game is, how precious life is."

Ekeler said players have continued to engage in conversations with each other at all times.

"The therapeutic side comes from being around our brothers, being around each other and sharing the information that we do have with each other," Ekeler said.

Going forward, Chargers players said they have reflected on how lucky they are to be in the NFL while also noting the risks that are associated with the sport.

"As a player, you understand the risks of going out there and playing this game. It's not just a contact game, it's a collision game," Drue Tranqull said. "There's a lot of high-impact plays on a game-to-game basis.

"But I don't know if we've ever had that in the history of our game, something of that magnitude, kind of unfold before our eyes," Tranquill added. "But it certainly makes you sit back and evaluate the risks associated with this game and what you're going into when you step out onto that field on a given Sunday."

Staley said the Chargers are doing a dual job of continuing to focus on Hamlin while also preparing for Week 18 against the Broncos.

"I think that you have to have the right amount of perspective and the right amount of focus in both places. I think that you do that by knowing your players, by knowing your guys," Staley said. "I think that's why you have to have close football teams and close football organizations, so that you kind of know what that right touch is.

"When you move forward to this week, for us, which is Denver and this football game, it's knowing that you have to be able to do both of these things at the same time," Staley continued. "You have to be able to deal with what happened and also do your job and live your dream at the same time, and that there's work to do this week, and that you have to be able to do both of those things.