Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Chargers are red hot, as their winning streak extended to four games following their win over the Rams on Sunday afternoon.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 17:
Offense
— Justin Herbert played 51 snaps in the Week 17 win, as Chase Daniel took over for the other 13 after the game was under control for the Bolts. Three players from the starting offensive line — left tackle Jamaree Salyer, left guard Matt Feiler, and right guard Zion Johnson — played all 64 offensive snaps in Sunday's win. Center Corey Linsley played 58 snaps, while right tackle Trey Pipkins III played 57. Center Will Clapp (six snaps) and tackle Foster Sarell (seven snaps) took over for Linsley and Pipkins, respectively, during the snaps they were off the field.
— Keenan Allen led all wide receivers with 54 offensive snaps on the day. Mike Williams followed him with 50 snaps and hauled in seven catches for 94 yards, including a couple of highlight-reel catches on the sideline. Joshua Palmer played 37 snaps and DeAndre Carter played 13 offensive snaps.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 28 snaps and had a monster afternoon, gaining 161 total yards and scoring two touchdowns. Joshua Kelley played 23 offensive snaps and had 45 yards on the ground as well. Larry Rountree III, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, played 13 offensive snaps.
— Gerald Everett played the most snaps among tight ends with 36 and hauled in a touchdown pass in the third quarter that gave the Chargers a double-digit lead. Tre' McKitty played the second-most with 30 snaps, while Donald Parham, Jr., who caught his first touchdown pass of the season, played 26. Rookie Stone Smartt played 10 offensive snaps.
Defense
— The Chargers had a just one player play all 49 defensive snaps: Alohi Gilman. He finished the day with three tackles and continues to step into the safety position when Derwin James, Jr., misses time.
— Michael Davis played 47 defensive snaps and added another pass defended to his stat sheet. Nasir Adderley played 43 defensive snaps, while Asante Samuel, Jr., played 36. Bryce Callahan held down the slot position and played 36 snaps on Sunday, and rookie Ja'Sir Taylor continued to see some game action with 17 defensive snaps. Raheem Layne saw some action, playing seven defensive snaps. Deane Leonard and JT Woods also saw the field, playing two defensive snaps each.
— Khalil Mack played 35 snaps and Kyle Van Noy extended his sack streak to four straight games while playing 26 defensive snaps. Joey Bosa returned to game action for the first time since Week 3 and played 24 defensive snaps. Chris Rumph II played 12 defensive snaps, while Derrek Tuszka played three.
— Drue Tranquill played 43 snaps on Sunday and led the team in tackles, in addition to his two tackles for loss, while Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 33 snaps at linebacker. Troy Reeder (six snaps), Amen Ogbongbemiga (four snaps) and Nick Niemann (two snaps) were able to get some run in late in the fourth quarter.
— It was a busy day in the defensive interior, as Sebastian Joseph-Day led the way with 35 snaps and a sack. Morgan Fox, who now has 4.0 sacks in the last three games, played 28 snaps. Breiden Fehoko 25 snaps on Sunday in the interior while Christopher Hinton played 18 snaps. David Moa, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, played 10 snaps.
Special Teams
— Tuszka led the Bolts playing all 25 snaps on special teams. Ogbongbemiga was behind him with 19 snaps.
— Taylor, Leonard, Reeder and Nick Niemann all played 17 special teams snaps, while Layne played 13.
— Cameron Dicker, who perfect on the day again, played 11 snaps.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the day with nine snaps.
