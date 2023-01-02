Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Defense

— The Chargers had a just one player play all 49 defensive snaps: Alohi Gilman. He finished the day with three tackles and continues to step into the safety position when Derwin James, Jr., misses time.

— Michael Davis played 47 defensive snaps and added another pass defended to his stat sheet. Nasir Adderley played 43 defensive snaps, while Asante Samuel, Jr., played 36. Bryce Callahan held down the slot position and played 36 snaps on Sunday, and rookie Ja'Sir Taylor continued to see some game action with 17 defensive snaps. Raheem Layne saw some action, playing seven defensive snaps. Deane Leonard and JT Woods also saw the field, playing two defensive snaps each.

— Khalil Mack played 35 snaps and Kyle Van Noy extended his sack streak to four straight games while playing 26 defensive snaps. Joey Bosa returned to game action for the first time since Week 3 and played 24 defensive snaps. Chris Rumph II played 12 defensive snaps, while Derrek Tuszka played three.

— Drue Tranquill played 43 snaps on Sunday and led the team in tackles, in addition to his two tackles for loss, while Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 33 snaps at linebacker. Troy Reeder (six snaps), Amen Ogbongbemiga (four snaps) and Nick Niemann (two snaps) were able to get some run in late in the fourth quarter.

— It was a busy day in the defensive interior, as Sebastian Joseph-Day led the way with 35 snaps and a sack. Morgan Fox, who now has 4.0 sacks in the last three games, played 28 snaps. Breiden Fehoko 25 snaps on Sunday in the interior while Christopher Hinton played 18 snaps. David Moa, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, played 10 snaps.

Special Teams

— Tuszka led the Bolts playing all 25 snaps on special teams. Ogbongbemiga was behind him with 19 snaps.

— Taylor, Leonard, Reeder and Nick Niemann all played 17 special teams snaps, while Layne played 13.

— Cameron Dicker, who perfect on the day again, played 11 snaps.