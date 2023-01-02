Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Jan 02, 2023 at 10:19 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Snap Counts W17

The Chargers are red hot, as their winning streak extended to four games following their win over the Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 17:

Offense

— Justin Herbert played 51 snaps in the Week 17 win, as Chase Daniel took over for the other 13 after the game was under control for the Bolts. Three players from the starting offensive line — left tackle Jamaree Salyer, left guard Matt Feiler, and right guard Zion Johnson — played all 64 offensive snaps in Sunday's win. Center Corey Linsley played 58 snaps, while right tackle Trey Pipkins III played 57. Center Will Clapp (six snaps) and tackle Foster Sarell (seven snaps) took over for Linsley and Pipkins, respectively, during the snaps they were off the field.

— Keenan Allen led all wide receivers with 54 offensive snaps on the day. Mike Williams followed him with 50 snaps and hauled in seven catches for 94 yards, including a couple of highlight-reel catches on the sideline. Joshua Palmer played 37 snaps and DeAndre Carter played 13 offensive snaps.

— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 28 snaps and had a monster afternoon, gaining 161 total yards and scoring two touchdowns. Joshua Kelley played 23 offensive snaps and had 45 yards on the ground as well. Larry Rountree III, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, played 13 offensive snaps.

— Gerald Everett played the most snaps among tight ends with 36 and hauled in a touchdown pass in the third quarter that gave the Chargers a double-digit lead. Tre' McKitty played the second-most with 30 snaps, while Donald Parham, Jr., who caught his first touchdown pass of the season, played 26. Rookie Stone Smartt played 10 offensive snaps.

Photos: Bolts Celebrate Week 17 Victory Over Rams

Get an inside look at the postgame celebration from the Chargers 31-10 win over the Las Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium!

7LAC2178
1 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2191
2 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2218
3 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2127
4 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2252
5 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2090
6 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1898
7 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1918
8 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1945
9 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2011
10 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2021
11 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2025
12 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2058
13 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2065
14 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2069
15 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2080
16 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2083
17 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2102
18 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2118
19 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2134
20 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2155
21 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2218
22 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2230
23 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2264
24 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2297
25 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defense

— The Chargers had a just one player play all 49 defensive snaps: Alohi Gilman. He finished the day with three tackles and continues to step into the safety position when Derwin James, Jr., misses time.

— Michael Davis played 47 defensive snaps and added another pass defended to his stat sheet. Nasir Adderley played 43 defensive snaps, while Asante Samuel, Jr., played 36. Bryce Callahan held down the slot position and played 36 snaps on Sunday, and rookie Ja'Sir Taylor continued to see some game action with 17 defensive snaps. Raheem Layne saw some action, playing seven defensive snaps. Deane Leonard and JT Woods also saw the field, playing two defensive snaps each.

— Khalil Mack played 35 snaps and Kyle Van Noy extended his sack streak to four straight games while playing 26 defensive snaps. Joey Bosa returned to game action for the first time since Week 3 and played 24 defensive snaps. Chris Rumph II played 12 defensive snaps, while Derrek Tuszka played three.

— Drue Tranquill played 43 snaps on Sunday and led the team in tackles, in addition to his two tackles for loss, while Kenneth Murray, Jr., played 33 snaps at linebacker. Troy Reeder (six snaps), Amen Ogbongbemiga (four snaps) and Nick Niemann (two snaps) were able to get some run in late in the fourth quarter.

— It was a busy day in the defensive interior, as Sebastian Joseph-Day led the way with 35 snaps and a sack. Morgan Fox, who now has 4.0 sacks in the last three games, played 28 snaps. Breiden Fehoko 25 snaps on Sunday in the interior while Christopher Hinton played 18 snaps. David Moa, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, played 10 snaps.

Special Teams

— Tuszka led the Bolts playing all 25 snaps on special teams. Ogbongbemiga was behind him with 19 snaps.

— Taylor, Leonard, Reeder and Nick Niemann all played 17 special teams snaps, while Layne played 13.

— Cameron Dicker, who perfect on the day again, played 11 snaps.

— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the day with nine snaps.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Take a look at the Bolts Week 16 playing time against Indianapolis

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans

Take a look at the Bolts Week 15 playing time against Tennessee

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

Take a look at the Bolts Week 14 playing time against Miami

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Take a look at the Bolts Week 13 playing time against Las Vegas

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Take a look at the Bolts Week 12 playing time against Arizona

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Take a look at the Bolts Week 11 playing time against Kansas City

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Take a look at the Bolts Week 10 playing time against San Francisco

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Take a look at the Bolts Week 9 playing time against Atlanta

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Take a look at the Bolts Week 7 playing time against Seattle

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Take a look at Week 6 playing time after the Bolts primetime victory over the Broncos

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Take a look at Week 5 playing time after the Bolts road victory over the Browns

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

Latest News
Advertising