Power Rankings: Bolts Continue to Rise Ahead of Week 18

The Chargers closed out their last regular season home game on a high note by rolling past the Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Following Week 17 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter their regular season finale in Denver against the Broncos.

No. 7: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 8)

It doesn't feel like Austin Ekeler quite gets his due. Let's try to rectify that a bit right here: Austin Ekeler is a do-it-all superstar, and the Chargers would be lost without him. The sixth-year running back scored two more touchdowns in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Rams (giving him a league-high 18 total scores on the season) and also went over 100 receptions (becoming the only running back to reach the century mark so far this season). He is Los Angeles' jack of all trades on offense and as consistent a performer as you'll find in the sport right now. Fantasy owners shouldn't be the only ones singing this man's praises.

No. 7: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 8)

The Los Angeles Chargers really didn't have anything to play for in Week 17. The Bolts had already secured a wild-card berth.

But the Chargers certainly didn't look like a team that was playing for nothing—especially running back Austin Ekeler.