Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) visit the Denver Broncos (4-12) in Week 18 at Empower Field at Mile High.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game will mark the 126th regular season edition of this division rivalry. The Broncos hold a 69-55-1 all-time regular season advantage over the Chargers. However, the Bolts have won three out of the last four meetings. This road game for the Chargers has been tightly contested in the past, as nine out of the last 12 matchups in Denver have been decided by one possession.

This Week 18 matchup will be the second meeting between both teams this season, as they faced off in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium.

That game needed more than four quarters of play, as the Chargers were able to walk it off in overtime. A field goal by kicker Dustin Hopkins won it for the Bolts, but it was the heads up play by rookie Ja'Sir Taylor that forced a muffed punt — recovered by fellow rookie cornerback Deane Leonard — that set up the final kick. The game was a defensive battle, as both teams held each other to under 300 yards of offense. Linebacker Drue Tranquill tied for the team lead in solo tackles with six, and also had two of the four Chargers sacks on the night.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, January 8

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

WATCH ON TV

Network: TBD

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

STREAMING

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

